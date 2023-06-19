CREST HAVEN - Cape May County Democrats are excited to endorse Beverly McCall, Esq., as our candidate for Surrogate.
Following a lifetime of service, she mounted an ambitious write-in campaign and was formally declared a successful candidate for the general election. The County Committee took a vote on June 12 in anticipation of her formal acceptance as a candidate after confirming that she had received more than 100 write-in votes, necessary to be placed on the ballot as a party candidate.
"Cape May County Democratic Committee is proud to endorse Beverly McCall, Esq, as a Democrat for CMC Surrogate,” said county Chair Marie Blistan. “Her expertise with all legal matters related to this important office is crucial to ensure our Cape May residents have the best services available. Her years of legal success and breadth of services working for families and people in need as well as her compassion for people in crisis will be an excellent resource for our County. I can think of no better candidate for this office and we are thrilled to support her election!”
McCall is highly qualified for the job as an experienced and respected attorney, practicing family law, bankruptcy, probate, municipal court, domestic violence, real estate matters, corporate and civil law, and criminal cases. She was one of the first attorneys to successfully handle a gay adoption for the Division of Youth and Family Services in New Jersey. Her bar admissions include New Jersey, the District Court of New Jersey, the Third Circuit of Appeals, and the United States Supreme Court.
She has represented entities including the Cape May County Police Chiefs Association as Solicitor, the Estell Manor Board of Education as Solicitor, and the Township of Winslow as Conflicts Municipal Prosecutor.
Appointed by the Governor, Beverly currently serves a second three-year position as a commissioner on the Ocean City Housing Authority. Beverly is the Chair, as well as the Cape May County Trustee, for the Ocean Wind Pro-NJ Grantor Trust, which administers funds to minority-owned, women-owned, small businesses, and municipalities. Beverly resides in Ocean City.
