CMCo Democratic Leader Leaves for Superior Court Bench

Daniel Kurkowski

 File Photo

COURT HOUSE - Attorney Daniel M. Kurkowski has stepped down as the Cape May County Democratic Committee chairman to accept an appointment as a New Jersey Superior Court judge made in December 2022. 

