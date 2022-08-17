Screen Shot 2022-08-17 at 3.47.41 PM.png

Former Cape May Mayor Chuck Lear at a Coast Guard function. Lear is running for city council this fall.

 Al Campbell

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - Former Cape May City Mayor Clarence “Chuck” Lear has announced he will be a candidate for a council seat in the November elections.  

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments