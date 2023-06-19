Dear Middle Township Voters,
I’m writing today to humbly ask for your support of my candidacy for Middle Township Committee.
Growing up in Middle Township, I have been fortunate to experience firsthand the strong sense of community that defines our hometown. The service of so many good people has shaped who I am today. Their hard work has instilled in me a deep appreciation for our community. From playing at our recreation centers, attending Middle Township schools and partnering with many volunteer organizations; I’ve been blessed to experience the many positive influences that come together through caring and commitment to build a better Middle Township.
I’m proud to be raising my family here with my wife, Natalia, stepdaughters, Sophia and Angela and my sons, Christopher and Cole.
At a young age, I was inspired by my father's dedication to public service. Chuck Leusner served our community for decades as a teacher, Committeeman and our Mayor. I have witnessed firsthand the energy and hours involved in making a lasting and positive impact on the lives of our residents. My dad’s example has motivated me to follow in his footsteps and give back to the township that has given me so much.
I had the privilege of serving as a police officer in Middle Township for twenty-six years and as your Chief of Police for over thirteen years. This experience not only afforded me invaluable insights into the challenges faced by our residents but also reinforced my belief in the critical role that our elected leadership plays in ensuring the safety and well-being of our community.
I am very proud of the work we accomplished during my tenure as Chief, in partnership with Mayor Donohue, Deputy Mayor Gandy, Committeeman Norris, and past Township Committee members. Our governing body has never wavered in its steadfast support of the men and women of the MTPD and our mission to protect and serve the Township. I pledge this same level of commitment. We must always support the men and women of the Police Department and all our brave first responders.
When I’m elected to Township Committee, I pledge to govern with conservative values as my guiding principles. I firmly believe in limited government, managing taxpayer dollars prudently, individual liberties, and personal responsibility. Each and every decision made by the Committee should be well-informed and consider the well-being and needs of all our residents. I promise to listen to your concerns, seek innovative solutions and always remember that every resident deserves to feel valued, respected and heard.
As the Republican candidate for Township Committee, I stand ready to dedicate my time, energy, and expertise to serve as your voice and your advocate for continued good government. My love for Middle Township runs deep. My decades of experience and service have prepared me well for this challenge.
I humbly ask for your support, your trust and your VOTE for Middle Township Committee.
Thank you for your consideration. I look forward to meeting you personally, hearing your concerns and working together for a better Middle Township.
Sincerely,
Chris Leusner
Learn more @Chris Leusner for Middle on Facebook
Paid for by Leusner for Committee
27 Seagrove Ave
CMCH, NJ 08210