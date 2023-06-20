STONE HARBOR – The Republican primary in Stone Harbor has historically been where the action is in the heavily Republican borough. Winning the Republican spot on the ballot for November hasgenerally guaranteeda seat on the governing body or in the mayor’s chair.
This year, the Republican primary race had three candidates for two vacancies on Borough Council.The primary was a runaway victory for newcomer Tim Carney, who garnered 227 votes out of a total of 467 cast.
Carney is a member of the borough’s Zoning Board of Adjustments. He is seeking a governing body seat for the first time.
The tight race was between the two council incumbents seeking reelection. In that race, Robin Casperekedout a small victory over Reese Moore. Casper had 118 votes to Moore’s 113. Casper will be the second name on the Republican ballot in November.
The November outcome is anything but certain this year. In 2022, Victor Foschini did not run in the Republican primary. He mounted a successful campaign as an independent in the general election and beat Republican primary winner incumbent CharlesKrafczek.
This year, independent Kara F. Sweet, of Stone Court, successfully filed a direct petition for a council seat. County Clerk Rita Rothberg confirmed that Sweet’s name will go directly to the November ballot challenging Carney and Casper. No Democratic candidate was proposed in the general election.
Sweet was an active participant in the controversial zoning struggle that sought new flexibility to add a living space to court cottages.
Upper Township
Rothberg also confirmed that Jon K. Grubb successfully filed a nominating petition to run as an independent for a seat onthe UpperTownship Committee.
Incumbent Curtis T. Corson Jr. ran unopposed in the Republican primary and will face a challenge from Grubb in November. The county Democratic organization did not put forth a candidate for the general election.
Grubb ran as an independent against Corson in 2017. He garnered less than 10% of the vote in that race. Corson received 52% of the total vote. Democratic candidate Kiesha Bond netted almost 40% of the 2017 vote.Corson went on to win reelection in 2020.
CMCoSurrogate
Also in primary result news, Sea Isle City attorney Beverly McCall was successful in gaining a ballot position as a Democrat running for surrogate in the November elections.
The Democratic organization did not propose a candidate for the position of surrogate in theprimary,but McCall was able to garner enough write-in votes to qualify her to go forward in the general election in the Democratic column.
The Cape May County Democratic Organization endorsed her candidacy in a June 19 press release. McCall will face E. Marie Hayes, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary for surrogate.
