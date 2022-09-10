CAPE-MAY-LOGO

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - The deadline to file as a candidate for the November municipal elections was Sept. 6. In Cape May, where four of the five seats on the city council are on the ballot, an interesting campaign is in the offing.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments