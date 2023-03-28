COURT HOUSE – A full slate of candidates should be on the ballot for the 2023 general election Nov. 7 as both the Cape May County Democratic and Republican committees have met and endorsed candidates for county and state office.
Topping the list locally, in New Jersey’s First Legislative District is state Sen. Michael Testa (R-1st) who was elected in 2019 to fill the unexpired term of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd).
Testa is going to be challenged this year by Charles Laspata of Vineland. According to Democratic Committee Chair Marie Blistan, Laspata is an electrician and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) member.
On the state Assembly side, Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen (both R-1st), who were elected in 2020, will be up for reelection. Each will be seeking a third two-year term.
Challenging them are Democrats Damita White-Morris and Eddie Bonner. Blistan said White-Morris, of Bridgeton, is a retired teacher who now works with the Gateway Community Action Partnership. Bonner, also of Bridgeton, is a retired police officer and now works in private security.
Blistan did not see any problem with all the state legislators being from Cumberland County.
“No problem – it’s LD1,” she said, referring to the First Legislative District. “We’re all part of it. We are all one.”
On the county end, County Clerk Rita Rothberg confirmed receiving petitions from five candidates for four elected offices. Incumbent County Commissioner Will Morey is seeking reelection. Morey, who was first elected in 2011, will have a new running mate – Melanie Collette – who is running for the seat being vacated by Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson. Pierson announced his plans not to seek reelection.
Collette works as the community engagement officer for Simonsen and McClellan in the First Legislative District office. She was born and raised in Middle Township and is seeking a three-year term on the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners.
Cape May resident Patricia O’Connor has been endorsed by the Democratic Committee as the lone candidate for the Board of County Commissioners.
O’Connor has a background in banking and mortgage lending. All the Democratic candidates were endorsed by the party committee March 21.
County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes has decided to run for county surrogate, a constitutional office. Hayes, a Republican, was first appointed to fill a vacancy in 2013 and has been reelected three times. If elected surrogate, the Republican Party will appoint her replacement.
Finally, Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan filed petitions to run for reelection. Nolan, who has been sheriff since 2018, will be running unopposed for sheriff.
The deadline for filing petitions in the county was March 27 at 4 p.m. Speaking before 3 p.m., Rothberg said she did not anticipate receiving any more petitions.
