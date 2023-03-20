SEAVILLE - On March 7, Cape May County Democratic Chairwoman Marie Blistan was welcomed by the Upper Township Democratic Club at their monthly meeting.
They were joined by members of the Ocean City Democratic Club and the Dennis/Woodbine Democrats.
“I firmly believe that the Democratic party is the party that addresses the bread and butter issues for working families and working class folks. This will be what draws voters in,” began Blistan.
After sharing her many years of experience as NJEA president, Marie explained how she intends to unify Democrats in Cape May County. She emphasized the need to focus on Democratic Committee members within the county to make sure they are trained to have a full understanding about their role in establishing a strong network of voters.
Blistan shared efforts to build a presence through social media.
“Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are the three primary social media accounts that are used by people to access news and information.”
She encouraged members to access the CMC Democratic Committee web site at www.cmcdems.com for easy access to truthful information.
Blistan then pointed to the number of Democratic Clubs within Cape May County and applauded their efforts. She also mentioned the many caucuses in the state. It is her goal to have Cape May County Democrats in each caucus by June 2023.
Another goal is to provide more education to the residents of Cape May County through workshops and presentations. She encouraged members to register for a Zoom Presentation called “Wind Farm Discussion” on March 20.
“Cape May County is of one of the areas that will be most heavily impacted by climate change. We need to focus on moving forward with clean energy. We must present facts and come armed with the truth. There will be non-partisan experts discussing the facts that we have right now regarding whales and wind energy. This presentation will be a counter to the misinformation being presented by other groups,” said Blistan.
Blistan closed her remarks by reminding her audience that citizens living in Cape May County have more in common than some people realize.
“If we focus on presenting the truth and finding common ground, this is how we will gain voters who share our values.”
The Upper Township Democratic Club will hold their next meeting on Tuesday, April 4 at 7 pm at the Seaville Friends Meeting House, 3088 Route 9, Ocean View. All are welcome. For more information about Democratic clubs in Cape May County visit www.cmcdems.com.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.