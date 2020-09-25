Bob Jackson: “I’ll Certainly Hold the Line on Taxes”

I’ve been a competitor all my life. Like a lot of kids from my generation, I spent countless hours playing pick-up games on the basketball court. I was tall and quick on my feet, but my performance on the court never measured up to my size and speed. Despite my devotion, I could never excel at the game.
When I got older, Rick Ferrante from Lower Township suggested I try playing volleyball in a league he was coaching. When I first started playing, I was terrible. I simply lacked the agility for the game. But I could jump, reaching over 11 feet in the air. With training and practice, I improved well enough to be recruited by teams winning national and international awards.
Beyond the pride of being part of a championship team, it’s the comradery and fair play that define the sportsmanship. Winning with an uncalled foul is never a win. And in political campaigning, distorting an opponent’s record is always cheating.
A recent attack ad against me claims while Mayor in West Cape May for five years I raised taxes. Since I only held office for four years, the ad starts with an untrue assertion. When taxes increased, it was listening to the residents calling for borough improvements and better services. I fulfilled my oath of office to serve my constituents and I’m proud of the accomplishments.
If you entrust me with your vote to Township Committee, I’ll certainly hold the line on taxes. And I’ll also listen to your ideas with enthusiasm and commitment to make Middle Township the best it can be. Again, I give you my word.
Bob Jackson
Ordered and paid for by Bob Jackson for Township Committee, 2700 Pacific Ave Wildwood, NJ 08260.