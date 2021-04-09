Firemen's Parade 2016

Rio Grande fire truck.

 George Capua

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – Fire district elections, typically held the third Saturday in February, will take place April 20, following Gov. Phil Murphy’s Dec. 21, 2020, executive order postponing them. 

Voters in Dennis, Lower, Middle and Upper townships can cast their ballots in person, at their local firehouse, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.  

The Cape May County Clerk’s Office mailed vote-by-mail ballots to those with an approved vote-by-mail application on file for future elections, according to County Clerk Rita Rothberg.  

Dennis Township 

Fire District No. 1, Ocean View 

Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two 

Donald TozerJesse Gery 

Budget to be raised by taxation: $391,000 

Fire District No. 2Dennisville 

Board of Fire Commissioners, full, three-year term, vote for one 

Robert McClure Jr. 

Budget to be raised by taxation: $340,175 

Fire District No. 3,Belleplain 

Board of Fire Commissioners, full term, vote for one 

Tami Kern, Joshua Pantelione 

Board of Fire Commissioners, unexpired, two-year term, vote for one 

Milton Kern 

Budget to be raised by taxation: $185,432.84 

Lower Township 

Fire District No. 1, Villas 

Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two 

Linda Brannon, Dale Gentek 

Budget: $644,263.89 with $594,263.89 to be raised by taxation 

Fire District No. 2, Town Bank 

Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two 

George A. Barger Jr., Lewis H. Conley Jr. 

Budget: $1,275,100 with $1,015,100 to be raised by taxation 

Fire District No. 3, Erma 

Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two 

Gary Douglass Sr., Dennis Robertson Sr. 

Budget: $1,370,988 with $821,245 to be raised by taxation 

Middle Township 

Fire District No. 1, Court House 

Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two 

Keith P. Arenberg, Joseph J. Trombetta 

Budget to be raised by taxation: $1,470,838 

Fire District No. 2, Rio Grande 

Board of Fire Commissioners, full, three-year term, vote for one 

Kirby Stiltner, John L. Menz 

Budget to be raised by taxation: $718,458.50 

Fire District No. 3, Green Creek 

Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two 

Paul D. Fritsch, William J. Mulligan  

Budget: $531,753 with $531,753 to be raised by taxation 

Fire District No. 4, Goshen 

Board of Fire Commissioners, full, three-year term, vote for two 

Thomas Campbell, Robert K. Goodheart III, Richard Willey 

Budget to be raised by taxation: $229,827 

Question: Shall the fire district be authorized to purchase a firetruck for an amount not exceeding $360,000 and secure lease purchase financing relative to the purchase? 

Upper Township 

Fire District No. 1 

Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two 

Gary Riordan Jr., Donna Diefenderfer 

Budget to be raised by taxation: $96,494 

Fire District No. 2, Tuckahoe 

Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two 

W. Scott Mauger, William Wentz 

Budget to be raised by taxation: $533,300 

Question 1: Shall the commissioners of Upper Township Fire District No. 2 be authorized to expend not in excess of $600,000 relative to the purchase of fire apparatus and to undertake lease purchase financing or such other applicable financing relative to the project? 

Question 2: A capital appropriation for capital expenditures over the next five budget years, the amount to be raised is $25,000 per year, totaling $125,000 over five years, for use by the fire company.    

Fire District No. 3, Marmora 

Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two 

Kurt Austin, Jeffery McAfee 

Budget to be raised by taxation: $659,988 

Fire District No. 4Seaville 

Board of Fire Commissioners, full, three-year term, vote for two 

Richard Stevens, Charles Webb 

Budget: $596,910 with $587,635 to be raised by taxation 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments