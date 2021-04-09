COURT HOUSE – Fire district elections, typically held the third Saturday in February, will take place April 20, following Gov. Phil Murphy’s Dec. 21, 2020, executive order postponing them.
Voters in Dennis, Lower, Middle and Upper townships can cast their ballots in person, at their local firehouse, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Cape May County Clerk’s Office mailed vote-by-mail ballots to those with an approved vote-by-mail application on file for future elections, according to County Clerk Rita Rothberg.
Dennis Township
Fire District No. 1, Ocean View
Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two
Donald Tozer, Jesse Gery
Budget to be raised by taxation: $391,000
Fire District No. 2, Dennisville
Board of Fire Commissioners, full, three-year term, vote for one
Robert McClure Jr.
Budget to be raised by taxation: $340,175
Fire District No. 3, Belleplain
Board of Fire Commissioners, full term, vote for one
Tami Kern, Joshua Pantelione
Board of Fire Commissioners, unexpired, two-year term, vote for one
Milton Kern
Budget to be raised by taxation: $185,432.84
Lower Township
Fire District No. 1, Villas
Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two
Linda Brannon, Dale Gentek
Budget: $644,263.89 with $594,263.89 to be raised by taxation
Fire District No. 2, Town Bank
Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two
George A. Barger Jr., Lewis H. Conley Jr.
Budget: $1,275,100 with $1,015,100 to be raised by taxation
Fire District No. 3, Erma
Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two
Gary Douglass Sr., Dennis Robertson Sr.
Budget: $1,370,988 with $821,245 to be raised by taxation
Middle Township
Fire District No. 1, Court House
Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two
Keith P. Arenberg, Joseph J. Trombetta
Budget to be raised by taxation: $1,470,838
Fire District No. 2, Rio Grande
Board of Fire Commissioners, full, three-year term, vote for one
Kirby Stiltner, John L. Menz
Budget to be raised by taxation: $718,458.50
Fire District No. 3, Green Creek
Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two
Paul D. Fritsch, William J. Mulligan
Budget: $531,753 with $531,753 to be raised by taxation
Fire District No. 4, Goshen
Board of Fire Commissioners, full, three-year term, vote for two
Thomas Campbell, Robert K. Goodheart III, Richard Willey
Budget to be raised by taxation: $229,827
Question: Shall the fire district be authorized to purchase a firetruck for an amount not exceeding $360,000 and secure lease purchase financing relative to the purchase?
Upper Township
Fire District No. 1
Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two
Gary Riordan Jr., Donna Diefenderfer
Budget to be raised by taxation: $96,494
Fire District No. 2, Tuckahoe
Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two
W. Scott Mauger, William Wentz
Budget to be raised by taxation: $533,300
Question 1: Shall the commissioners of Upper Township Fire District No. 2 be authorized to expend not in excess of $600,000 relative to the purchase of fire apparatus and to undertake lease purchase financing or such other applicable financing relative to the project?
Question 2: A capital appropriation for capital expenditures over the next five budget years, the amount to be raised is $25,000 per year, totaling $125,000 over five years, for use by the fire company.
Fire District No. 3, Marmora
Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two
Kurt Austin, Jeffery McAfee
Budget to be raised by taxation: $659,988
Fire District No. 4, Seaville
Board of Fire Commissioners, full, three-year term, vote for two
Richard Stevens, Charles Webb
Budget: $596,910 with $587,635 to be raised by taxation