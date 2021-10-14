Quanette is running because she has a vision for a more balanced, inclusive Middle Township Committee.
“Middle Township is one of the most diverse areas in Cape May County, and I believe our governing body should be reflective of the residents they serve,” Quanette said. “I’m running to bring balance to the current committee.”
She has spent her adult life and raised her family in Middle Township, and she wants to put her insights and ideas to work in a new role, as part of Township Committee.
Quanette’s grandfather, Jack Vasser, was the mayor of West Cape May for 24 years, and as a child, she watched him run the family’s businesses.
“He taught me early the meaning of hard work,” Quanette remarked, “and I intend to bring my work ethic and family-centered values with me to the Township Committee.”
Over 18 years ago, Quanette became a small business owner when she opened a local hair salon, which she still owns and operates today. She is also a former vice president of the Middle Township Chamber of Commerce. While building and running her business, she also pursued a social work career and is now a state-certified social worker.
Quanette’s community involvement allows her to be in tune with the needs and desires of township residents. On her involvement with local groups, Quanette said, “Throughout my life, I have done my best to advocate for equality and justice for all people, while providing my own unique perspective to organizations I’m involved with.”
In 2020, she served as president of the Cape May County NAACP and continues to serve on the executive board. During her tenure, the group successfully advocated for local housing authorities to amend their policies on discriminatory no-trespass lists, among other projects.
She currently serves on the board of Habitat for Humanity and is a member of the Middle Township Law Enforcement Engagement Committee.
“Everybody is somebody,” Quanette frequently remarks during community events.
Quanette’s campaign has focused on the needs of local residents, and through talking to community members, she has learned how she can be a champion for us all.
Quanette believes:
- Veterans matter
- Homeless people matter
- Senior citizens matter
- Affordable housing matters
- Supporting our first responders matters
- Well-maintained recreational facilities matter
- Children getting a quality education matters
- Safe neighborhoods matter
- Your voice matters!
Quanette wants to serve to help develop policies and programs that promote and protect the many great qualities we all cherish about Middle Township.
“It would be an honor to be of service to this entire community,” Quanette stated.
Vote for Quanette Nov. 2, with early in-person voting Oct. 23-31. Quanette would love to connect with you, so email quanetteformiddletownship@gmail.com.
Ordered and paid for by Quanette for Middle Township, PO Box 952, Court House, 08210.