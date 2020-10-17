Bob Jackson: “I’m Easy To Spot”

Being a candidate challenging an incumbent can often be a steeper climb than your opponent’s. A sitting officeholder has the advantage of free news stories and typically better fundraising sources. But fortunately, the candidate who works harder touching the most people with face-to-face introductions and conversations quite often prevails.
That is a perfect approach for me. My enthusiasm for campaigning is only really sparked when I get to talk one-on-one with Middle Township residents. I like getting to know people. And I like people getting to know me. You can’t get that neighborly exchange with campaign fliers, signs, or newspaper ads.
Even with the pandemic, facemasks, and being unable to knock on doors, meeting people face-to-face is really the only way to ask residents for their votes in a small-town community. I am out every day to talk to you about Middle Township. I am at the shopping centers and walking neighborhoods to hear your concerns. So, when you see me, please stop and chat. Despite the facemask, I’m easy to spot. I’m the tall, black guy with a brochure in his hand.
Bob Jackson
Ordered and paid for by Bob Jackson for Township Committee, 2700 Pacific Ave Wildwood, NJ 08260.