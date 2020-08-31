“I can clearly remember the first time I came to raise my voice, to challenge the powers that be, at a Committee meeting,” Mayor Tim Donohue recalled. “It was in early 2011, when I had just thrown my hat into the ring to seek a seat on Middle Township Committee. The issue was the deplorable conditions on the recently opened, Phase Two Section of the Bike Path. The Township, in an act that clearly endangered the public and opened the town to huge liability, had cut the ribbon on the path before it was completed and then left the path open to the public, in this dangerous condition, for several months.”
“I rose with some trepidation and challenged the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and Township Engineer to provide some rationale for this clearly irrational decision,” Donohue continued. “My argument was well prepared. I had pictures and documents to bolster my case. I had audience members there to support my quest. The majority on Committee’s response? A dismissive, thank you for your comments. Who’s next?”
Tim Donohue remembered, at that moment, it became crystal clear to him that Middle Township needed a real change in leadership and in the attitude that leadership showed towards the constituents that they were elected to serve. If the elected officials wouldn’t listen, he thought, then maybe the voters would open their ears to a voice that echoed their own desires for lower taxes, better government, and more openness and transparency in Town Hall.
Donohue took his pictures and documents on the bike path to the press. They were published in the Herald and the Gazette. Channel 40 did a story on the dangerous conditions on the bike path and suddenly, it wasn’t just Donohue's voice being raised on the issue, but dozens of residents, demanding accountability and prompt action. The Township grudgingly remedied the problems in mid-summer and the path was finally safe. Tim Donohue called it a victory for people power.
Tim's voice alone didn’t bring about positive change. His voice was just a call to arms and good folks answered that call. They made the change happen. It was Mayor Donohue's first experience in what has since become his mantra in public service. Donohue believes that, as an elected official, his job is to bring good people together to do good work.
For nine years, through three terms on Committee, Tim Donohue has continued to raise his voice on the issues that matter to the voters.
On taxes, he stated, loud and clear, that we would find a way to end the decade-long, double-digit tax increases that overburdened our local businesses and every year took more and more from our property owners in an already slumping economy. Some folks said it was a fluke to freeze the levy for one year. After two years, they said it was smoke and mirrors. When Committee, under Donohue's leadership, kept the levy below the all-time high for five consecutive years, those voices went silent and the taxpayers saved millions of dollars.
In nine years on Township Committee, Tim Donohue has never voted for a tax increase.
On issue after issue, from rebuilding our police department, to taking on the traffic nightmares caused by the Parkway Project, to fighting for our fair share of County Open Space funding, to our efforts to clean up Rio Grande and bring clean water to the folks in Del Haven; Tim Donohue has raised his voice to rally support for the fights that have mattered to Middle Township.
“I want to hear as many voices as possible rise to do good work,” Donohue explained.
Donohue started the first municipal Animal Advisory Board in New Jersey to give voice to the active and diverse coalition of animal advocates in our town. Under his leadership, the Township established the Veterans Advisory Board to speak out and organize on behalf of our veterans and their families. Now Middle Township has established one of the first Police-Community Engagement Committees in South Jersey.
“I think, most importantly, I have tried to listen and learn. When people actually believe they are being listened to, that by raising their voices they can actually be heard and make a difference, suddenly more and more people want to get involved,” Donohue said.
“I’ve been honored to serve the people of Middle Township and to have worked with such a diverse and talented group of caring and passionate citizens over these past nine years.”
The daunting and unpredictable challenges that lie ahead, for our country and our town, demand experienced leadership willing to seek bold and innovative approaches to complex problems.
So when you walk into the voting booth or submit your mail-in ballot, consider Tim Donohue's record. If you do, you will recognize his voice as one of proven, trusted experience. You will remember all the times in the past decade that he has brought our collective voices together on important issues, to make a positive and lasting difference for our hometown.
