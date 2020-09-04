With the first delivery of mail-in ballots just weeks away, Republican enthusiasm is running high. Polling shows Republican “strong” interest in voting for their Presidential candidate at 66% with Democrats lagging well behind at 46%.* When asked what the main reason was why voters were choosing their candidate, Republicans said “Leadership.” Democrats number one reason? “There’s no one else to vote for.”* Not a resounding endorsement of their candidate.
Many Democrats don’t support the rioting, attacks on law enforcement, or turning America into a socialist nightmare. But their leadership does. Democrat leaders, from County Chairmen to their Presidential candidate have gotten out of touch. Most Americans like America, believe we can always make her better and don’t want to see her destroyed.
Republicans in Cape May County are running a positive campaign about past successes, meeting current challenges together and creating a brighter future for ourselves and our children.
Cape May County is one of the best run counties in the country. The decision of who should serve on the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders is left to the voters of Cape May County. Voters have consistently chosen a county government under Republican leadership that provides excellent and necessary services but gets out of the way and lets people live their lives. Under the leadership of Freeholders Will Morey and Jeff Pierson, Cape May County was well ahead of most of the country in identifying and implementing a safe path forward during the time of covid.
As the covid pandemic was peaking in North Jersey, Freeholder Jeff Pierson was coordinating Cape May County’s public health response and implementing information collection and mitigation procedures to help keep Cape May County from having an uncontrolled spike like North Jersey and New York. Freeholder Will Morey organized an unprecedented coalition of Mayors, business leaders and health care professionals to create the guiding document for the safe reopening of Cape May County, continuously working with and influencing Trenton on behalf of Cape May County.
General Jeff Pierson has paid special attention to ensure that during the pandemic our Senior Citizen and Veterans continue to have access to services. Jeff has made sure that homeless and addiction services remain accessible during the lockdowns. And Jeff Pierson has been there everyday to console grieving families and keep our public health response robust.
Knowing that County government can’t stop even for a pandemic, Will Morey gained unanimous approval for a comprehensive infrastructure plan, two years in the making, to repair and replace our bridges, with an aggressive push for state and federal funding. Will is helping to create new economies in Cape May County through the development of the Cape May Air and Innovation Port at our County’s airport, with entrepreneurs creating businesses and jobs for Cape May County. Will built a county, local, state and private partnership to recreate the entry to Wildwood and has built a similar coalition for the revitalization of Pacific Avenue. Will Morey continues to convene on a regular basis with the Business Task Force to address ongoing covid challenges and to advocate on behalf of our businesses with the Governor’s Office.
With a choice between seeing America as a terrible, dark place and seeing America as a shinning city on a hill, beckoning all people to the light of freedom and prosperity, voters are clearly interested in the uplifting and hopeful Republican message. Liberty, freedom, prosperity, hope, unity, neighborhood, family, faith. These are not trite cliches as the Left would have you believe. Republicans believe that these are the things that have made America the great and ever-improving nation that we have all built together.
When you get your ballot. Vote Republican. Mail it in!
*Pew July August 2020
