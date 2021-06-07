WASHINGTON - Legal volunteers staffing the nonpartisan Election Protection 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) hotline are available to answer calls from New Jersey voters who need help casting their ballot during the June 8 statewide primary elections.
According to a release, the hotline helped hundreds of thousands of voters during the 2020 Election cycle.
The hotline will be available from 6 a.m. EDT to 7 p.m. EDT June 8. The hotline is a resource for New Jersey voters and would-be voters to help with any questions they have about casting their ballot and to report any problems they encounter when voting.
The following suite of hotlines are available to voters:
- 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) – English hotline
- 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682) – Spanish/English
- 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287) – Arabic/English hotline
- 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683) – Bengali, Cantonese, Hindi, Korean, Mandarin, Tagalog, Urdu and Vietnamese hotline
“The 866-OUR-VOTE Election Protection hotline is a resource for all eligible voters in New Jersey who seek to participate in the statewide primary elections. We are particularly focused on ensuring that voters have the answers to any questions they have in order to ensure they can cast a ballot that counts,” stated Marcia Johnson-Blanco, co-director of the Voting Rights Project at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. “Election Protection stands ready to help ensure that every New Jersey voter has the opportunity to exercise the fundamental right to vote.”
Election Protection is the nation’s largest and longest-running nonpartisan voter protection coalition. The Election Protection coalition, led by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, also carries out its work through voter education, advocacy, poll monitors, and rapid response litigation.