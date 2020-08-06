In light of recent news that Cape May County will receive the least amount of County Aid transportation funding in the State, Freeholder candidates Brendan Sciarra and Liz Casey issued the following joint statement:
“Once again, Cape May County gets the short end of the stick. Not only are we getting the least amount of County Aid transportation funding in the State, but the amount is less than half of what our neighboring counties of Atlantic and Cumberland are receiving. This is just another example highlighting the urgent need for new voices on the Freeholder Board.
“Cape May County’s infrastructure is crumbling. Our roads and bridges have gone without renovation for decades leading to closures during the peak summer season and negatively impacting local economies. The lack of action to rebuild our roads and bridges not only negatively impacts our economy but is an existential threat to the safety of residents. We need assurance all available routes will be open and reliable in the event of an evacuation.
“Current county leadership appears stuck in the mud, too comfortable with complacency, and seemingly unable to tap the right resources or make the right connections to bring home Cape May County’s fair share. We must elect new leadership to enhance county government, making it more efficient, transparent, and responsive to taxpayers.”
