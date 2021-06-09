COURT HOUSE – The June 8 primary election, in Cape May County, resulted in 12,433 ballots cast out of 73,700 registered voters, a turnout of 16.87%, according to the Cape May County clerk’s election website (https://bit.ly/2T8l1xL).
There were only two contested races, both of which were on the Republican ballot.
In the race for governor, unofficial results show Republican Jack Ciattarelli won his party’s support, with 157,501 votes statewide.
Other Republicans were Philip Rizzo, 82,773; Hirsh Singh, 68,532; and Brian Levine, 10,282.
Ciattarelli also won Cape May County, with 5,235 votes. Singh received 1,713; Rizzo, 1,422; and Levine, 118.
In Stone Harbor, Republicans Bernadette (Bunny) Parzych, with 205 votes, and Frank Dallahan, with 151 votes, outpolled Robert D. Bickford, with 93 votes, for two seats on Borough Council.
The following are unofficial results from Cape May County only.
State offices:
Governor, one seat, four-year term
Democrat: Philip Murphy, 3,513; Write-in, 46
Republican: Jack Ciattarelli, 5,235; Hirsh V. Singh, 1,713; Philip Rizzo, 1,422; Brian D. Levine, 118; Write-in, 17
State Senate, one seat, two-year term
Republican: Michael Testa, 7,602; Write-in, 15
Democrat: Yolanda E. Garcia Balicki, 3,411; Write-in, 15
General Assembly, two seats, two-year terms
Democrat: John P. Capizola Jr., 3,372; Christopher C. Wilson, 3,310; Write-in, 19
Republican: Erik Simonsen, 7,527; Antwan McClellan, 7,288; Write-in, 25
State Committee Male, one seat, four-year term
Republican: Tomaso Rotondi, 7,433; Write-in, 18
Democrat: John P. Amenhauser, 3,377; Write-in, 9
State Committee Female, one seat, four-year term
Democrat: Elizabeth F. Casey, 3,464; Write-in, 8
Republican: Lynda Pagliughi, 7,526; Write-in, 13
County offices:
County Commissioner, one seat, three-year term
Republican: Leonard C. Desiderio, 7,629; Write-in, 17
Democrats had 180 write-in votes.
Municipal offices:
Dennis Township Committee, one seat, three-year term
Republican: Frank L. Germanio Jr., 483; Write-in, 2
Democrats had six write-in votes.
Middle Township Committee, one seat, three-year term
Democrat: Quanette Vasser-McNeal, 664; Write-in, 1
Republican: Theron (Ike) Gandy, 1,353; Write-in, 2
North Wildwood
Mayor, one seat, four-year term
Republican: Patrick Rosenello, 414; Write-in, 1
Democrats had three write-in votes.
Council-at-large, one seat, two-year term
Republican: Salvatore Zampirri, 403; Write-in, 1
Democrats had two write-in votes.
1st Ward Council, one seat, three-year term
Democrat: Maria G. Mattera, 56; Write-in, 1
Republican: James Kane, 222
2nd Ward Council, one seat, three-year term
Republican: Joseph V. Rullo, 171; Write-in, 2
Democrats had one write-in vote.
Stone Harbor Council, two seats, three-year terms
Republican: Bernadette (Bunny) Parzych, 205; Frank Dallahan, 151; Robert D. Bickford, 93
Democrats had five write-in votes.
Upper Township
Committee, two seats, three-year terms
Democrat: Christina (Cricket) Denton Brennan, 390; Lenora Boninfante Kodytek, 388; Write-in, 4
Republican: Kimberly R. Hayes, 1,094; Write-in, 393
Committee, one seat, one-year unexpired term
Republican: Mark E. Pancoast, 1,066; Write-in, 15
Democrat: Shawna Mulford, 399; Write-in, 1
Woodbine Council, two seats, three-year terms
Republican: Michael E. Benson, 61; Joseph E. Johnson III, 51
Democrats had one write-in vote.