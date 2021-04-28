NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – Avalon and Sea Isle City will hold municipal elections May 11. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in both municipalities. 

Avalon 

Incumbent John McCorristin, along with newcomers Maura Coskey and James McDermott Jr., are running unopposed for three, four-year terms for council-at-large seats. 

Incumbents Nancy Hudanich and James Deever will not seek reelection.   

Sea Isle City 

Mary Tighe, J. B. Feeley, and John Gibson, all incumbents, are unopposed for three council-at-large seats, with four-year terms.  

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments