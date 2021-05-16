PETERSBURG – Seeking to make commonsense common again, Lenora Boninfante Kodytek and Shawna Mulford are kicking off their campaign for Upper Township Committee.
According to a release, an accomplished public and private sector communications specialist, Boninfante Kodytek has been a resident of Cape May County for 39 years and, along with her husband and two daughters, has called Upper Township home for the last 25 years. She is a graduate of Temple University and earned a master of Administrative Science from Farleigh Dickinson University.
Mulford, a small business owner, school psychologist and community advocate, graduated summa cum laude from Rowan University, having earned a master of Arts and an Education Specialist Degree in School Psychology. Together, Boninfante Kodytek and Mulford have combined efforts to run a campaign to be "United 4 Upper."
“I feel privileged to call Upper Township and Cape May County my home. I have always strived to give back to the community and improve the quality of life for others and that is why I decided to run for Township Committee. We are at a crossroads and Township Committee is on the verge of making decisions that will greatly impact our future, I believe Shawna and I can lead the township in the right direction,” stated Boninfante Kodytek.
As Upper Township Committee Members, Boninfante Kodytek and Mulford's top priorities will be to explore ways to raise revenue, not taxes, work to bring new businesses to Upper Township, increase community engagement by introducing new family events and more recreation opportunities, and promote transparency in government, allowing the residents to have a voice in Upper Township’s future.
“Upper Township is a small community with a big heart. There is much that brings us together, whether it's the small businesses, recreation, or even the issues facing the township today. Although we may not always agree, I feel it’s important for our residents to know their opinions are valued and voices are heard,” explained Mulford. “It’s not about the politics, its about results. Lenora and I are ready to take on the hard work ahead to get the results the residents deserve.”
A veteran of county government, Boninfante Kodytek has strived to keep the public informed for more than 20 – first as communications director for many years and currently as a public relations specialist at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County. She has spent her life advocating for people with special needs, women and non-profit organizations. She served on the school board for the Cape May County Special Services School District for 26 years and is a founding member of a foundation that raises money for children with special needs in Cape May County.
She is the recipient of numerous professional awards and commendations, including the National Association of Counties “Achievement Award,” for public information, and the Southern New Jersey County Commissioners Association “Southern Star” Award, for distinguished service. She resides in Seaville, with her husband of 38 years, Jeffrey, and two daughters, Kristine and Cynthia.
Mulford’s multi-disciplinary resume of professional successes demonstrates her ability to champion opportunities and get the big projects done. As a nationally certified school psychologist, Mulford designs programs for students to support educational growth. She has also created and manages Let’s Party Events, a small business that produces 400 events annually and employs a staff of over 20 local talents.
Dedicated to her community, she was asked to remake Upper Township’s Fourth of July fireworks into a festival and went on to create the Spring Fling Egg Hunt, Fall Fest, Ocean City High School Alumni Association and the All Class Reunion.
During her years in Florida, she was active in marketing, politics and homebuilding, leaving her mark with a statewide vote registration drive on college campuses and coordinating marketing for an “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” build. The recipient of numerous professional awards and civic honors, she was recognized most recently by the Upper Township Committee for her service to the community.
Mulford lives in Petersburg, with Rocco, raising three children, Vivian and twins Taylor and Jackson.