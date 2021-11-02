New Jersey Logo

TRENTON - Superior Court judges are available across the state to conduct hearings for election challenges or issues for early voting and on Election Day.

According to a courts release, designated judges are available to promptly hear election matters Nov. 2.

Voters, election officials, and attorneys can appear either by video or telephone. Court staff will coordinate the virtual proceedings.

Additional information is available for the following vicinages:

  • Atlantic/Cape May
  • Burlington
  • Hudson
  • Mercer
  • Monmouth
  • Morris/Sussex
  • Somerset/Hunterdon/Warren

