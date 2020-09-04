These are unsettling times.
A world-wide pandemic that is upending our lives and crushing our businesses. Nationwide protests for racial and social equality being undercut by violent extremists.
At a time when we need real leadership the most, we are left with uncompromising politicians who are just making the problems worse.
Here in Middle Township we are tremendously fortunate to be unscathed by the severe conflicts facing too many of our fellow citizens. We are a community of good-will.
But Township Committee can do better. One-man rule always leads in the wrong direction. We need diverse ideas, differing voices, and a larger conversation on Middle Township’s future. Most of all, we need a Township Committee independent of political influences and the reliance on multiple taxpayer jobs in pursuit of a political career.
It’s why I am running for Township Committee. And why I am making the following pledge.
“I, Robert Jackson, hereby pledge to the residents of Middle Township that I will put my service to our community above personal or political pursuits, devote full-time service to Middle Township, and never accept multiple taxpayer paychecks.”
Robert Jackson
Paid for by Bob Jackson for Township Committee, 2700 Pacific Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260.