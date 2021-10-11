Two years ago, I had the honor of joining Mayor Tim Donohue and Deputy Mayor Theron “Ike” Gandy on Middle Township Committee. I’m proud to be part of this united front that has led our town through some truly trying times.
I have learned a lot from both Tim and Ike and have seen firsthand their dedication to the people of Middle Township. I have grown close to both of my colleagues and their families. They are strong leaders, but more importantly, they are good people.
Under the constant cloud of the worldwide Covid pandemic, Ike’s leadership has helped propel several projects that will greatly improve the quality of life for our residents. The township has pushed forward with our Roads and Drainage Improvement Program, paving dozens of roads, expanding sidewalks, and improving drainage throughout the township.
Ike initiated a study of our aging sewer system that resulted in issuing bonds to upgrade and modernize our sewer system and pump stations. The township has continued to expand recreational opportunities and upgrade existing township facilities.
Even with the threat of Covid and ongoing labor shortages, Ike has made sure the vital services provided by Middle Township Public Works and our Construction and Zoning Office have continued without interruption.
Ike Gandy leads by example, both in his professional life, as a supervising foreman for the Carpenters Union and as our deputy mayor. He doesn’t seek the spotlight or crave attention, and most importantly, he’s involved for the right reasons. Ike wants to keep Middle Township the best place to live in Cape May County.
It has been an honor serving with Ike Gandy on Township Committee. The people of Middle deserve a deputy mayor like Ike, and Ike Gandy has earned a second term. Let’s keep the good work going and keep Middle United.
I urge all Middle Township voters to reelect Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy to Township Committee.
Jim Norris
Middle Township Committeeman
