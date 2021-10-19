I would like to thank Wildwood Crest's residents for their kindness, ideas and support during this election season.
Everything we discussed will carry with me, as your commissioner. My 27-year career with the borough in finance allowed me to work in unity with all department heads and employees. I want to continue this camaraderie once in office. We all must move forward together for the good of the community.
My four years as a volunteer vice-chair of the borough’s Green Team proves my enthusiasm and drive for the environment within our borough and beyond. I have served on committees that have created ordinances to ban smoking on our beaches, eliminate single-use plastics, eliminate bamboo planting, prohibit the release of balloons and sky lanterns to save our sea creatures, and encourage electric vehicles and charging stations along with other team members.
I am also working with team members to improve the appearance of Veteran’s Memorial Park, located on Preston Avenue and Bayview Drive. This park has sat empty and unappreciated for many years. Once complete, it will provide a peaceful place to relax quietly, read, meditate, or just enjoy the beautiful landscape and views.
I am born and raised in Wildwood Crest, and I am proud to have had the opportunity to talk with you. Thank you to those I have known and to those I have just met. My campaign has been positive and heartfelt, and with me, as your commissioner, this energy will remain the same.
With the expertise of the current staff, employees and professionals, I look forward to blending in with everyone and keeping the borough strong!
Thank you!
Darleen Devlin
Ordered and paid for by the Committee to Elect Darleen and David - Kathleen Thompson Treasurer, 8002 Pacific Ave., Wildwood Crest, 08260.