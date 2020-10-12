County Lawsuit Screams for Change

The Cape May County Freeholder Board recently settled a lawsuit with its former Administrator for a staggering $265,000. This comes after spending tens of thousands of dollars on a six-month, 114-page report investigating charges of wrongdoing by Freeholders.
Although taxpayers are routinely penalized with rampant lawsuits, this one dramatically underscores the county’s scandalous nepotism, intimidation, and retaliation. The documented misbehavior even prompted Freeholder censures for abuse of authority and multiple calls for investigations of state ethic violations. The lawsuit and settlement clearly illustrate a broken county government. A county government screaming for change.
The Freeholder Board speaks with one voice echoing a stale and unaccountable approach to running county government. An approach of mindless spending, business-as-usual, and fixing missteps with higher taxes, year after year. While at the same time, turning a blind eye to how badly Cape May County is being shortchanged in return for its tourism revenues.
Taxpayers cannot continue to pay for wasteful spending, reckless lawsuits, and over-the-top political salaries. It’s why Cape May County needs new voices on the Freeholder Board. Brendan Sciarra and Liz Casey will push politics aside and put the people of Cape May County first. Sciarra and Casey will stop the constant missteps in county government, get spending under control, and stop the never-ending tax hikes. And Sciarra and Casey will be loud voices in fighting for our fair share of state and federal funding.
Paid for by Sciarra and Casey for Freeholder, PO Box 1551 Wildwood, NJ 08260.