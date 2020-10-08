Freeholder Marie Hayes Backs the Morey Pierson Ticket

Sometimes the quietest politicians are the strongest true leaders, and that’s what I see in my colleagues Will Morey and Jeff Pierson. Especially when the “noise” gets loud, I am inspired by the way they quietly continue with their duties – and perform those duties with true excellence.
In Will’s case, he has moved this County’s economic development further than any other public leader in memory. Just take a look at the new, innovative technology office building at the County Airport, or talk with the innovators and entrepreneurs he has inspired to settle within the County. He also works in detailed, intelligent fashion, constructing plans that address our County’s aging infrastructure and preserve our open spaces.
True to his own background in military leadership, Jeff moves swiftly and effectively whenever the County’s health or safety is at issue, not the least of which is his leadership during the COVID-19 crisis. He immediately put protections in place at Crest Haven to protect our seniors during the crisis. Jeff also is a powerful force in keeping veterans in the forefront. The new social services building will host a veterans clinic and one-stop location for our County’s veterans, thanks to Jeff.
Both Will and Jeff are known to literally tens of thousands of County residents as good neighbors and friends, who we can count on to keep the County in its finest light. By contrast, in this and other recent elections, our opponents have shown no interest in being collaborative or courageous. Rather, they run contentious and negative campaigns, riddled with falsity and negative contortions. Do you ever wonder who sits around in the middle of the night and makes that stuff up?
Yes, there’s a big difference between quality and noise. With Will and Jeff anchoring us, this Freeholder Board has proven that we can disagree on issues, have heated discussions, and move on in unity when the time is right – because we have positive work to do for our community. We continue to work for the community at full steam, despite negative shots and efforts to divide. You get it done because you are motivated and building relationships to work for the good of all the people. Will Morey and Jeff Pierson are champions of those efforts.
Sincerely,
E. Marie Hayes
Cape May County Freeholder
Ordered and paid for by Morey and Pierson for Freeholder, 943 Central Ave, Ocean City 08226.