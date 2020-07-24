Lear, Hendricks Announce Reelection Bid

CAPE MAY - Current Cape May City Mayor Clarence “Chuck” Lear and Deputy Mayor Tricia Hendricks, broker associate, announced their reelection bid July 24 from the steps of City Hall. The campaign for mayor and city council took off as soon as all paperwork was in the hands of City Clerk Erin Burke.
According to a release, Hendricks said that they chose the campaign slogan “Working with You and for You” to symbolize their commitment to open and inclusive city government. She said that her work with the city’s nine advisory committees has been challenging, but also rewarding. She explained she is, ”looking forward to continuing that work and transforming ideas into actions.”
The two have served Cape May City for the past four years, throughout some of its most hectic and unfamiliar times. Lear pointed out that the spirit of the city is captured in their recovery motto, “Cape May Strong,” which, he says, is the spirit that makes his work so fulfilling.
“Being the mayor of Cape May is one of the most important jobs of my life,” he stated. “There is more work yet to be done, and I am ready for what comes next.”
The duo lists many accomplishments in their tenure including saving and re-purposing of the Franklin Street School, preservation of the city’s wetlands, as well as the tireless work on behalf of the proposed new public safety building.
Not only is Lear a life-long resident of Cape May, who graduated from area schools, but he also spent 37 years in the city’s police department.
Hendricks, a realtor, who has lived in Cape May since 1985, is the past president of the Cape May County Board of Realtors and is a former schoolteacher.