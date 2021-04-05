COURT HOUSE - Flanked by his family and campaign team, Middle Township Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy presented his petition as the GOP candidate for Middle Township Committee to Municipal Clerk/Administrator Kim Krauss April 1.
According to a release, Gandy is seeking a second term on the governing body. He was first elected in 2018 and serves beside Mayor Timothy Donohue and Committeeman Jim Norris.
“You can't run, let alone win, without the support of your family and a great campaign team,” Gandy stated. “I want to thank the many voters who pledged their support on my petition. I look forward to running on my record of good government and getting out and hearing from the voters.”
Gandy announced the members of his 2021 “We Like Ike” Team:
- Timothy Donohue – campaign manager
- Dan Lockwood – treasurer
- Jim Norris – Young Republicans – GOTV
- Melanie Collette – community outreach coordinator
- Rachell Diaz – communications/social media coordinator
“I'm proud of all the work we have accomplished in my first term,” Gandy stated. “I’ve been honored to serve the good people of our hometown. I look forward to earning the opportunity to continue to work side by side every day with Mayor Donohue, Committeeman Norris, and our great leadership team in Town Hall, Public Works, and the Middle Township Police Department.”
Gandy has oversight of several departments, including Zoning, Construction, Public Works, Sewer and Buildings, and Grounds. Gandy pledged to continue to do the work necessary to hold the line on taxes, promote responsible business development, and expand recreational opportunities for residents of all ages.
“These challenging times have taught us many hard lessons,” Gandy stated. “The most important one for me is that while our strength is found in our diversity, it is our unity of purpose that keeps us strong. We must always meet on the common ground of our shared values to get the good work done. I’m proud to do this work, and I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to serve.”