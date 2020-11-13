Lower Township Republican Party To Host a Toy Drive for Foster Children

Each year for the past several years, the members of the Lower Township Republican Party have purchased Christmas gifts for kids placed in foster care throughout Cape May County. Initially, it was a one-time event, but our members truly enjoyed receiving a kid’s name and interests and being able to help provide them with some Christmas joy! It became one of our favorite programs that we do – our hope is that it helps children who are most in need of the joy and hope that the Christmas season brings to many of us.
As you can imagine, children in foster care have often survived difficult situations and experience a life of uncertainty and change. COVID-19 restrictions have surely brought further uncertainty and change to some of the constants in these children’s lives – school, playgrounds and friends. With that, we decided that we want to do something more this year to help make Christmas special for as many of the kids in foster care as possible.
This year the Lower Township Republican Party set a goal to provide Christmas to every kid in foster care in Cape May County. There are presently 86 children in foster care, which is beyond the capability of our members, but we know the generosity of our community, and know that the community will be happy to join us to help these children. If you are interested, please send an e-mail to lowertownshipgop@gmail.com or you can send a private message to us on Facebook – Lower Township Republican.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!
