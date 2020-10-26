Donohue: ‘Together We Will Answer the Call’

Over the past five months, Middle Township has come together like never before. It is truly humbling, and always an honor, to represent such good folks.
It’s been amazing to partner with such a diverse and talented group of caring and passionate citizens over these past nine years. As we face the prospects of difficult times still ahead, my commitment to serving our community has never been stronger. I know that, together, the people of Middle Township will always answer the call.
We have put a great leadership team in place in Town Hall. Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy and Committeeman Jim Norris both share my vision for continuing fiscal discipline and an improving quality of life. We will always seek bold and innovative approaches to delivering great municipal services. This unity of purpose is critical, as we face the immediate and unpredictable issues before us.
Now, more than ever, we must put our differences aside and bring good people together to do good work. That has always been my focus and I believe this experience is key to the Township’s ongoing success and a brighter future. I hope that through my leadership, I have earned your trust.
So when you walk into your polling place or submit your mail-in ballot, I ask you to consider my proven record. If you do, I believe you will recognize my voice as one of trusted leadership. I hope you will remember the many times in the past decade that I have worked to bring our collective voices together on important issues, to make a positive and lasting difference for our hometown.
I’m asking for your support.
I’m asking for your vote.
I’m asking you to join us. It’s time to answer the call.
May we always remain…Middle United.
Re-elect Mayor Tim Donohue to Township Committee.
