Politics Image

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - The July 7 primary election, in Cape May County, resulted in 14,481 ballots cast out of 72,199 registered voters, according to the Cape May County Clerk's election website. Turnout was 20.06%.

The following results "are unofficial and incomplete," reads a note at the top of the election website (https://bit.ly/2O9EwA4). "There will be additional totals from vote-by-mail ballots which were mailed by the deadline of 8 p.m. Election Day and received up to July 14, 2020 at 8 p.m. There will also be additional totals from provisional ballots cast at the polling locations. Personal choice (write-in) tallies will also be posted as they are available."

Official results will be published at capemaycountyherald.com as soon as they're available. 

Unofficial Results

President

One seat, four-year term:

Democrat: Joseph R. Biden, 5,628; Bernie Sanders, 714

Republican: Donald Trump, 6,616

U.S. Senate  

One seat, six-year term:

Republican: Hirsh Singh, 4,817; Patricia Flanagan, 1,067; Rikin (Rik) Mehta, 448; Natlie Lynn Rivera, 185; Eugene T. Anagnos, 137

Democrat: Cory A. Booker, 5,635; Lawrence Hamm, 589

U.S. House of Representatives 

One seat, two-year term:

Democrat: Amy Kennedy, 3,517; Brigid Callahan-Harrison, 1,753; Will Cunningham, 490; John Francis, 133; Robert D. Turkavage, 102  

Republican: Jeff Van Drew, 6,277; Robert Patterson, 1,058

County Races

Sheriff

One seat, three-year term:

Republican: Robert A. Nolan, 6,718

Clerk

One seat, five-year term:

Republican: Rita Marie Fulginiti, 7,009

Freeholder 

Two seats, three-year terms:

Democrat: Elizabeth F. Casey, 5,504; Brendan Sciarra, 5,285

Republican: Will Morey, 6,624, Jeffrey L. Pierson, 6,535

Municipal Races

Dennis Township Committee

Two seats, three-year terms:

Republican: Scott J. Turner, 442; Thomas J. VanArtsdalen, 442

Democrat: Renee Pettit, 335; Jeffrey Trout, 318

Lower Township

Mayor

One seat, four-year term:

Democrat: Christopher South, 1,323

Republican: Francis H. Sippel, 1,455

Council-at-large

One seat, four-year term:

Republican: David Perry, 1,448

Democrat: Chris Marlowe, 1,301

2nd Ward Council

One seat, two-year unexpired term:

Republican: Kevin S. Coombs, 499

Middle Township Committee 

One seat, three-year term:

Democrat: Bob Jackson, 987

Republican: Timothy Donohue, 1,091 

North Wildwood City Council 

1st Ward Council

One seat, three-year term:

Republican: David J. Del Conte, 174

2nd Ward Council

One seat, three-year term:

Republican: Kellyann Tolomeo, 147

Stone Harbor

Mayor

One seat, four-year term:

Republican: Judith M. Davies-Dunhour, 143

Council member

Two seats, three-year terms:

Republican: Robin Lynn Casper, 104; Reese E. Moore, 103; Joselyn O. Rich, 88

Upper Township Committee 

One seat, three-year term:

Democrat: John Amenhauser, 639

Republican: Curtis T. Corson, Jr., 944

Woodbine Council 

Two seats, three-year terms:

Republican: Hector Cruz, 57; David Bennett, 48