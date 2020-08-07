On March 10, our campaign volunteers stuffed hundreds of envelopes with letters seeking the voters’ support for my 2020 reelection campaign to Middle Township Committee. Those letters were never sent, as the world changed in a big way, just a week later.
As I type this letter on August 6, our world, our country, and our hometown are now facing evermore challenging circumstances in uncertain times. Issues we never could have foreseen, as 2019 rolled into 2020, are bearing down on us all. We must rise in unity to meet them head-on.
Over the past five months, Middle Township has come together like never before. From our frontline healthcare workers, to our first responders, to essential workers, our teachers, parents, and kids - heroes have risen on every front. It is truly humbling, and always an honor, to represent such good folks. As we face the prospects of difficult times still ahead, my commitment to serving our community has never been stronger.
We have put a great leadership team in place in Town Hall. Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy and Committeeman Jim Norris both share my vision for continuing fiscal discipline. We will always seek bold and innovative approaches to delivering great municipal services. This unity of purpose is critical as we face the immediate and long term challenges before us.
Now, more than ever, trusted leadership and proven experience are keys to the Township’s ongoing success and a brighter future. I hope through my leadership, I have earned your trust.
I’m asking for your support.
I’m asking for your vote.
I’m asking you to join us. It’s time to answer the call.
Let us continue to bring good people together to do good work.
Tim Donohue
Mayor
Middle Township, NJ