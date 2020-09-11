You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
promotion

Sciarra and Casey Urge Governor to Restore School-Based Youth Services Funding

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Sciarra and Casey for Freeholder Common Sense Solutions (7).jpg

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

In response to Governor Phil Murphy's state budget proposal to defund School-Based Youth Services, Freeholder candidates Brendan Sciarra and Liz Casey released the following statement urging the Governor to reconsider the decision and restore the funding:

"New Jersey's School-Based Youth Services are a nationally recognized mental health counseling program operating in 100 school districts across New Jersey including the Lower Cape May Regional and Cape May County Technical School districts here in Cape May County," said Sciarra. "The timing of these cuts could not be worse, the COVID-19 pandemic has only increased the need for these services as teen deaths by suicide are on the rise and students increasingly deal with depression, anxiety, and difficulties at home. I implore the Governor to restore the funding."

The Office of School Linked Services within the Department of Children and Families funds nearly 100 school-based youth services programs such as mental health counseling, employment counseling, recreation, substance abuse prevention, suicide prevention, pregnancy prevention, and sexual assault prevention.

"The School-Based Youth Services Program is a nationally recognized model on how to reach at-risk youth who otherwise slip through the cracks," said Casey. "Many of the students utilizing the programs have nowhere else to go to feel safe or welcomed. The elimination of SBYSP's will have a devastating impact on kids' social and emotional development, skill-building, and academic success and will inevitability impact low-income and minority populations at disproportionate rates. I urge the Governor to reconsider his proposal and restore the funding."

Ordered and paid for by Sciarra and Casey for Freeholder PO Box 1551 Wildwood, NJ 08260.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Comments disabled.