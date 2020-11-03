COURT HOUSE - There were 50,246 ballots cast in the general election Nov. 3, out of 75,436 registered voters, according to the Cape May County Clerk's election website. Turnout was nearly 67%.
The following unofficial results are from Cape May County only. They "do not include a portion of the mail-in ballots received on Election Day, mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 (which may be received through Nov. 10) and provisional ballots," reads a note at the top of the results page on the election website.
Unofficial Results
President - One seat, four-year term
Donald J. Trump (R), 27,756
Joseph R. Biden (D), 21,159
Jo Jorgensen (L), 215
Howie Hawkins (G), 10
Bill Hammons, 43
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, 34
Don Blankenship (C), 20
Gloria Estela La Riva (S), 10
U.S. Senate - One seat, six-year term
Rikin (Rik) Mehta (R), 26,468
Cory Booker (D), 20,209
Madelyn R. Hoffman (G), 323
Veronica Fernandez, 288
Daniel Burke, 88
U.S. House of Representatives - One seat, two-year term
Jeff Van Drew (R), 29,110
Amy Kennedy (D), 19,369
Jesse Ehrnstrom (L), 239
Jenna Harvey, 165
County Races
Sheriff - One seat, three-year term
Robert A. Nolan (R), 34,388
County Clerk - One seat, five-year term
Rita Marie Fulginiti (R), 35,870
Freeholder - Two seats, three-year terms
Will Morey (R), 27,403
Jeffrey L. Pierson (R), 26,525
Brendan Sciarra (D), 18,543
Elizabeth F. Casey (D), 18,458
Ryan Troiano, 2,783
Municipal Races
Cape May
Mayor - One seat, four-year term
Zachary Mullock, 832
Clarence F. Lear III, 530
Council member - One seat, four-year term
Christopher Bezaire, 617
Patricia Gray Hendricks, 495
Mark DiSanto, 128
Cape May Point
Commissioner - Three seats, four-year terms
Robert J. Moffatt, 119
Catherine M. Busch, 90
Anita VanHeeswyk, 84
Mary A. Kelly, 82
Marcus D. Wrotny, 14
Dennis Township Committee - Two seats, three-year terms
Scott J. Turner (R), 2,300
Thomas J. VanArtsdalen (R), 2,299
Jeffrey Trout (D), 1,158
Renee Pettit (D), 1,149
Lower Township
Mayor - One seat, four-year term
Francis H. Sippel (R), 7,168
Christopher South (D), 3,572
Council-at-large - One seat, four-year term
David Perry (R), 6,947
Chris Marlow (D), 3,678
2nd Ward Council - One seat, two-year unexpired term
Kevin S. Coombs (R), 2,549
Middle Township Committee - One seat, three-year term
Timothy Donohue (R), 5,725
Bob Jackson (D), 3,576
North Wildwood
1st Ward Council - One seat, three-year term
David J. Del Conte (R), 819
2nd Ward Council - One seat, three-year term
Kellyann Tolomeo (R), 637
Stone Harbor
Mayor - One seat, four-year term
Judith M. Davies-Dunhour (R), 361
Council member - Two seats, three-year terms
Robin Lynn Casper (R), 346
Reese E. Moore (R), 334
Upper Township Committee - One seat, three-year term
Curtis T. Corson Jr. (R), 3,977
John Amenhauser (D), 2,921
West Wildwood
Commissioner - Three seats, four-year terms
Matthew J. Ksiazek, 183
John J. Banning, 182
Joseph D. Segrest, 182
Amy Korobellis, 153
Scott Golden, 151
Christopher J. Fox, 148
Woodbine
Council member - Two seats, three-year terms
David Bennett (R), 359
Hector Cruz (R), 359
Ballot Questions
State Question 1 -Legalizes the use of recreational marijuana for individuals at least 21 years of age
Yes, 30,609
No, 16,624
State Question 2 -Gives a $250 property tax deduction to veterans who did not serve in time of war, as well as extend the 100% property tax exemption for disabled veterans to veterans who became disabled during peacetime military service
Yes, 36,309
No, 10,463
State Question 3 - Postpones the redrawing of legislative district boundaries if U.S. Census counts are delayed
Yes, 23,550
No, 21,432
Cape May Question - Approves one of two bond ordinances, initiated by citizen petition, involving the financing and construction of public safety facilities
Yes (Ordinance 402-2020 would finance construction of a stand-alone firehouse for $5 million), 477
Yes (Ordinance 392-2020 would finance construction of a consolidated public safety building for $15 million), 425
No, 374
West Cape May Question - Establishes a Length of Service Awards Program for members of the West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company
Yes, 487
No, 106
School board results may be viewed here.