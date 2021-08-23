Lenora Boninfante Kodytek and Shawna Mulford are calling on all candidates running for positions on the Upper Township Committee to participate in a candidate forum to discuss the important issues affecting the Township.
For too long the people in power have avoided explaining to the people of Upper Township how they plan to tackle the issues facing all of us. They can run but they can no longer hide. We intend to provide real plans of action for the issues affecting us all and challenge our opponents to do the same. The issues we look forward to debating include:
The out of control raises in our property taxes and user fees
The seemingly ever-increasing number of vacant store fronts
The lack of recreational opportunities for our children, families and seniors
The dangerous traffic problems that continue unchecked by all parties when Upper Township officials should be taking the lead to protect its residents.
The lack of transparency by our government and its complacency in addressing the issues faced by the residents.
To date, the slate of candidates led by Councilwoman Hayes has failed to address any of these issues, instead issuing partisan attacks on issues irrelevant to this election because they are beyond the control of the Township Committee. The other slate of candidates as also been silent, with the only issue they have raised being the premature placing of a handful of campaign lawn signs sitting on private property. The people of Upper Township deserve better.
This is why Lenora and Shawna are calling for a neutral third party, such as the Upper Township Business Association, Cape May County League of Women Voters, or even one of the local news organizations, to sponsor and schedule a candidate forum as soon as possible.
