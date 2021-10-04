Ike Gandy is a builder and always has been.
He has worked in construction most of his life and ran his own construction business. Today, he helps manage major building projects, like the expansion of the Cape May County Courthouse, as a supervising foreman for the Carpenters Union.
“I tell folks I'm here to do the hard work,” Gandy said. “In local government, our job is to deliver quality services every day at the lowest cost possible to our taxpayers. I didn't run or get elected to preach about national, political issues. We all get overwhelmed with that every day from every direction. When I knock on doors, voters want to talk about keeping taxes low, public safety, better roads, and more recreational opportunities. My promise is to stay focused on that good work.”
For the past three years as Middle Township’s deputy mayor, Gandy has had oversight of Construction, Zoning and Public Works. Despite the challenges the township has faced, Gandy has shepherded the Zoning and Construction Office by hiring a new construction official, streamlined the office's organization, and kept a boom in high-quality, sustainable development projects moving forward.
“I'm proud of the great team we have put together in our Construction and Zoning offices,” Gandy said. “Through all the challenges we've faced in the past few years, they have not only held their own, but made major improvements. In construction, time is money. We will continue to work hard to move good projects forward in a timely fashion.”
Despite the challenges posed by pandemic restrictions and related constraints on construction supplies and timetables, Middle Township continues to pursue an ambitious schedule for road and drainage projects. Over two dozen paving and drainage projects have been completed under Gandy's leadership in the past three years. Gandy cited the township's recently approved $1.5 million bond as proof of the township committee's commitment to continuing road and drainage improvements.
“In a town of 72 square miles, there is always more work to be done,” Gandy said. “Along with these road and drainage projects, we have the pending Del Haven water project, the ongoing modernization of our sewer pump stations, the beginning of construction on the final phase of our bike path, and pending applications for future Open Space projects.”
Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue called Gandy's work ethic and project management skills crucial to keeping the positive momentum rolling on the township's many pending infrastructure projects.
“Ike's expertise, intelligence and commitment to building a better Middle Township are so important to our shared mission,” Donohue said. “Ike Gandy is a man of few words. He never seeks the spotlight or cares who gets the recognition. He is simply here to do the work, and he's done that work with honor and integrity in these really tough times. Ike has earned our trust and is committed to keeping all of us Middle United. I'm asking all Middle Township voters to help us keep the good work going. Reelect Ike Gandy to Township Committee."
Ordered and paid for by Gandy for Committee, 7 Seagrove Ave., Court House, 08210.