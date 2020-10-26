Bob Jackson: The Right Choice for Middle Township

We’d like to take this opportunity to ask you to vote for Bob Jackson for Middle Township Committee. Having the privilege of serving you over the years, we believe we were always sincere in doing our very best to help make our small town a one-of-a-kind charming and affordable community. And we can tell you without hesitation, that Bob will sincerely do his very best as well.
Bob Jackson is a different kind of guy. Different in a very good way. He approaches elected office with unwavering integrity, wholly committed to his constituents. And he sees politics as an honorable endeavor, campaigning with an unflinching eye toward respect for voters and honesty and civility to his opponent.
Bob’s record of public service, courage, and determination speaks for itself. And with jarring national politics overtaking common decency, Bob’s call for higher ground in Middle Township politics is especially refreshing.
Bob Jackson is the right person for Middle Township Committee. Please join us with your vote.
Thank you,
Nate Doughty
Michael Clark
Steve Barry
Ordered and paid for by Bob Jackson for Township Committee, 2700 Pacific Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260.