Bob Jackson, A Lifelong Friend to Our Environment

With over 70 square miles of land and close to 13 square miles of water, Middle Township has the most natural ecosystems of every municipality in the county. Protecting the substantial amount of sensitive resources within its boundaries needs to be a top priority for Middle Township Committee.
I am proud being one of only 21 local candidates in the entire state receiving the endorsement of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters. The league is a state-wide voice for environmental protection. They promote candidates who advocate for open space, safe drinking water, protecting marine and wildlife, reducing air contaminants, and moving toward sustainable energy sources.
Previously, I was honored to serve on the Pinelands Commission responsible for protecting the Pinelands National Reserve. Containing approximately 1.1 million acres, spanning portions of seven counties and 56 municipalities, the Reserve is home to dozens of rare plants and animal species and the Kirkwood-Cohansey aquifer system containing an estimated 17 trillion gallons of water.
It’s why despite fierce political pressure, I refused to support a project I believed would irreversibly harm this precious and fragile resource. When I was replaced, Governors Byrne, Kean, Florio, and Whitman expressed their strong opposition to my removal, touting my steadfast integrity in protecting this unique ecology.
When I was appointed to the Commission, I gave my word that I would do what was best to protect the sanctity of the Pinelands. If elected to Township Committee, I give my word that I will do what is best for Middle Township.
Thank you,
Bob Jackson
