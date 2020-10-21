Former Cape May County Republican Freeholder Robert Matthews Endorses Sciarra

“This is not about Republicans or Democrats, it’s all about who is the best person for the job,” said Matthews. “It’s all about a person who can work with everyone, Republican and Democrat, to get things accomplished. Brendan Sciarra is that person. Brendan’s work ethic is second to none. He has a unique skill to envision what others do not see, bring people together, and make his vision a reality. It might not be scientific, but in the end, he gets the job done. This is why I am endorsing his candidacy and believe he is the best person to represent Cape May County on the Board of Chosen Freeholders to make Cape May County a better place to live and raise your family and give Cape May County it’s long overdue fair share.”
“I am honored to receive the endorsement of former Freeholder Robert Matthews,” said Sciarra. “I believe the Freeholder Board could use a major dose of common sense. Having a bipartisan Board would only increase Cape May County’s ability to bring home our fair share and provide oversight to stop wasteful spending. I intend to be a loud voice and work hard to make Cape May County a better place for all.”
