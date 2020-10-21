You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
promotion

Former Cape May County Republican Freeholder Robert Matthews Endorses Sciarra

  • 1 min to read
Brendan Sciarra.JPG

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

“This is not about Republicans or Democrats, it’s all about who is the best person for the job,” said Matthews. “It’s all about a person who can work with everyone, Republican and Democrat, to get things accomplished. Brendan Sciarra is that person. Brendan’s work ethic is second to none. He has a unique skill to envision what others do not see, bring people together, and make his vision a reality. It might not be scientific, but in the end, he gets the job done. This is why I am endorsing his candidacy and believe he is the best person to represent Cape May County on the Board of Chosen Freeholders to make Cape May County a better place to live and raise your family and give Cape May County it’s long overdue fair share.”

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of former Freeholder Robert Matthews,” said Sciarra. “I believe the Freeholder Board could use a major dose of common sense. Having a bipartisan Board would only increase Cape May County’s ability to bring home our fair share and provide oversight to stop wasteful spending. I intend to be a loud voice and work hard to make Cape May County a better place for all.”

Ordered and paid for by Sciarra and Casey for Freeholder, PO Box 1551 Wildwood, NJ 08260

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Comments disabled.