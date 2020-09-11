Bob Jackson: You Have My Word

I was just around 8 years old when I got my first fishing rod for Christmas. Growing up in West Cape May, my parents would allow me to pack up my rod and fishing gear and walk the few blocks to the beach. I would spend countless hours being transformed by the majestic surf and awestruck by the bountiful creatures beneath my feet.
As I got older, I was fortunate to be befriended by my icon, Lou Rodia. Lou wrote fishing articles for magazines and local newspapers. He encouraged me to start a surf guide fishing business. I took his advice and also opened a bait and tackle shop while undertaking more formal training in marine environmental studies to strengthen my lifelong advocacy for ecological issues.
My commitment was tested as a Commissioner on the Pinelands Commission. Despite fierce political pressure, I refused to support a project I believed would irreversibly harm the Pinelands. When I was replaced, Governors Byrne, Kean, Florio and Whitman expressed their strong opposition to my removal. They were joined by State Senator Ray Lesniak, who called me “one of the strongest defenders of the Pinelands and its precious and fragile aquifer which provides contaminated free drinking water to local residents and to rivers, streams and wetlands.”
When I was appointed to the Commission, I gave my word that I would do what was best to protect the sanctity of the Pinelands. If elected to Township Committee, I give my word that I will do what is best for Middle Township.
Thank you,
Bob Jackson
