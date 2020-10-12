There is a song called "Wind of Change." In that song the group sings, “The future's in the air, I can feel it everywhere, blowing with the wind of change.” I feel the same way about this election. It is time for a change. It is time the citizens of Cape May have leadership, cooperation, and results. The last four years my opponent has been in office, they have received none of that. Unfinished projects, broken promises, and financial uncertainty is what has been delivered.
The current animosity and division on Cape May City Council has made it impossible to accomplish anything. The division on council runs so deep, and my opponent is so engulfed in her disdain for Mr. Mullock, that it appears she is running against him for mayor instead of a City Council seat. Her videos and print ads underscore the tunnel vision she has as she and Mayor Clarence Lear call out “our opponent.”
Much like her tunnel vision in this election, her tunnel vision has been evident the last four years on council. With her "my way or the highway" non-compromising approach, she has single-handedly created the deep divide that presently exists and which seems irreparable. The taxpayers and citizens of Cape May deserve better.
The voters of Cape May deserve leadership that leads by example. One whose actions speak louder than words. True leaders set differences and personal opinions aside to get the job done and accomplish tasks for the greater good of the community rather than a select few. They deserve clear and concise communication from their elected officials. They deserve projects paid for with their hard-earned tax dollars, to be completed on time and on budget. They deserve clear, concise, and easily obtainable answers when they have questions about the city budget, project delays, and committee openings.
It is time to put an end to exhaustive and unnecessary five-hour council meetings that accomplish nothing. It is time to put an end to partisan council votes in a town that is supposed to be non-partisan. It is time for someone to help refocus council's energy. The focus should be on getting things done for the greater good. It is time the residents of Cape May come to know that they have someone working with them and for them. It is time for action not just words.
As another song, “Guerrilla Radio,” says, “It has to start somewhere, it has to start sometime. What better place than here, what better time than now.” The place is here, the time is now, the wind of change is coming and will arrive when the voters of Cape May vote Column 4 and vote for me, Chris Bezaire as the next Cape May Councilman.
Ordered and paid for by the Committee to Elect Bezaire for Council, 228 Windsor Avenue, Cape May NJ 08204.