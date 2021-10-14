First District Assemblyman Antwan McClellan endorsed Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy for reelection in the race for Middle Township Committee.
McClellan cited Gandy’s commitment to doing the hard work to build a better Middle Township.
“I met Ike in 2019, when I was running for state Assembly,” McClellan said. “He was in his first year in office, and I was quickly impressed by his hard work and positive energy. He didn’t want to talk politics or about the past. He wanted to talk about how we could partner to do good things together for the people of Middle Township.”
McClellan served on the Ocean City Council before being elected state assemblyman. He lauded Gandy’s focus on always putting “Middle First."
“As a former municipal elected official, I understand what folks expect from their local leaders, “McClellan said. “They want representatives that put their hometown first, fight back against Trenton’s overreach, and do the hard work to keep taxes low. That’s Ike. He gets it.”
McClellan called the deputy mayor an essential partner for Mayor Tim Donohue and Committeeman Jim Norris in maintaining the growing momentum for positive change in the township.
“Ike Gandy has built a solid record of service in some the most trying times we have faced in our lifetime,” McClellan said. “He has done the hard work with honesty and integrity. He has earned a second term on Township Committee. I urge all Middle Township voters to re-elect Ike Gandy to Township Committee.”
