COURT HOUSE – Partisan voters will head to the polls June 8 to select their candidates for the Nov. 2 general election. Polls will remain open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Republican primary ballot has two contested races, with four vying for the party’s support for governor, and three running for two seats on Stone Harbor Borough Council. There are no contested races on the Democratic ballot.
There were 30,834 Republicans and 18,248 Democrats, as well as 24,618 Other, for a total of 73,700 registered to vote in the county, as of May 18, according to County Clerk Rita Rothberg. Voter registration for the primary election ended on that date.
“New Jersey primary elections are ‘closed’ primaries, which means that voters affiliated with one of the major parties must vote the ballot of that party,” stated Rothberg, in an email. “The deadline to change a voter’s party affiliation is 50 days prior to the primary election.
“Voters who are unaffiliated with any party may affiliate with a party by going to the polls, declaring a party, and voting the ballot of that party – that action results in the voter having his/her party affiliation changed in the voter registration system.”
Vote-by-mail ballots were sent to voters who applied for one for this election, or who have an approved application on file to receive a vote-by-mail ballot for all future elections, Rothberg noted.
Sample ballots, including races, candidates, and polling locations, were mailed to active voters, except for voters who returned a completed vote-by-mail ballot before May 24.
“If a sample ballot or vote-by-mail ballot is addressed to a voter no longer at your address, please mark the outside ‘refused – no longer at this address’ and place back in the mail. This assists the Cape May County Board of Elections in their role to keep the voter registration system updated,” added Rothberg.
Those looking for information and forms, including current ballots, can visit capemaycountyvotes.com, and those with voter questions can call 609-465-1013.
State offices:
Governor, vote for one, four-year term
Incumbent Democrat Philip Murphy, “Cape May County Regular Democratic Organization,” is running unopposed from within the party.
Republicans will choose between Jack Ciattarelli, “Cape May County Regular Republican Organization,” Brian D. Levine, “Cape May County Republican Organization,” Hirsh V. Singh, “Make New Jersey Great Again,” or Philip Rizzo, “Republicans for Conservative Values.”
State Senate, vote for one, two-year term
Running unopposed from within the party is incumbent Republican Michael Testa, “Cape May County Regular Republican Organization.”
Also unopposed from within the party is Democrat Yolanda E. Garcia Balicki, “Cape May County Regular Democratic Organization.”
General Assembly, vote for two, two-year term
Democrats John P. Capizola Jr. and Christopher C. Wilson are running unopposed from within the party. Both are running under the slogan, “Cape May County Regular Democratic Organization.”
Also unopposed from within the party are incumbent Republicans Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan, both of whom are running under the slogan, “Cape May County Regular Republican Organization.”
State Committee Male, vote for one, four-year term
Republican Tomaso Rotundi, “Cape May County Regular Republican Organization,” is running unopposed from within the party.
Also unopposed from within the party is Democrat John P. Amenhauser, “Cape May County Regular Democratic Organization.”
State Committee Female, vote for one, four-year term
Running unopposed from within the party is Democrat Elizabeth F. Casey, “Cape May County Regular Democratic Organization,” while also unopposed from within the party is Republican Lynda Pagliughi, “Cape May County Regular Republican Organization.”
County offices:
County Commissioner, vote for one, three-year term
Incumbent Republican Leonard C. Desiderio, “Cape May County Regular Republican Organization,” is running unopposed from within the party.
Democrats filed no petition.
Municipal offices:
Candidates in municipal races are endorsed by their respective county party organizations.
Dennis Township Committee, vote for one, three-year term
Republican Frank L. Germanio Jr.
Democrats filed no petition.
Middle Township Committee, vote for one, three-year term
Democrat Quanette Vasser-McNeal.
Republican Theron (Ike) Gandy.
North Wildwood
Mayor, vote for one, four-year term
Republican Patrick Rosenello.
Democrats filed no petition.
Council-at-large, vote for one, two-year term
Republican Salvatore Zampirri
Democrats filed no petition.
1st Ward Council, vote for one, three-year term
Democrat Maria G. Mattera.
Republican James Kane.
2nd Ward Council, vote for one, three-year term
Republican Joseph V. Rullo.
Democrats filed no petition.
Stone Harbor Council, vote for two, three-year term
Republicans Frank Dallahan, Robert D. Bickford, Bernadette (Bunny) Parzych.
Democrats filed no petitions.
Upper Township
Committee, vote for two, three-year term
Democrats Christina (Cricket) Denton Brennan, Lenora Boninfante Kodytek.
Republican Kimberly R. Hayes.
Committee, vote for one, one-year unexpired term
Republican Mark E. Pancoast.
Democrat Shawna Mulford.
Woodbine Council, vote for two, three-year term
Republicans Michael E. Benson, Joseph E. Johnson III.
Democrats filed no petitions.