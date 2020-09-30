WILDWOOD CREST - In response to many inquiries regarding the voting process for the 2020 General Election, the Borough of Wildwood Crest is providing the following information to its active registered voters:
The 2020 General Election will primarily be held through vote-by-mail. Every active voter registered in New Jersey is scheduled to receive an official prepaid return-postage vote-by-mail ballot. All ballots will be mailed to active registered voters no later than Oct. 5. Active registered voters who do not receive a ballot by Oct. 12 should contact Cape May County Clerk Rita Fulginiti by phone. at 609-465-1010, or via email, at coclerk@co.cape-may.nj.us.
According to a release, once voters have their ballots, they are instructed to cast their votes, sign the ballot, seal the ballot and return the ballot.
Voters can return their ballots as follows:
- By mail: Votes must be postmarked by 8 p.m. Nov. 3, and be received by the Cape May County Board of Elections no later than Nov. 10.
- By secure ballot dropbox: Voters can place ballots in one of Cape May County’s secure ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day Nov. 3. There are 11 secure ballot drop boxes located across Cape May County. The City of Wildwood Municipal Hall (4400 Pacific Ave.) houses the lone secure ballot drop box in the Wildwoods. The 10 other locations are listed online at capemaycountyvotes.com. Secure ballot drop boxes are open 24 hours per day, are monitored by security cameras and are collected daily by Cape May County election officials.
- To the Cape May County Board of Elections office: Voters can deliver their ballots in person to the Cape May County Board of Elections office located at 10 Mechanic Street, in Court House, by 8 p.m. on Election Day Nov. 3. A voter or his or her designated bearer may personally deliver his or her voted ballot to the Cape May County Board of Elections office.
- To the polling place: Voters can bring their ballot to the regular polling place located at the Crest Pier Recreation Center, located at Heather Road and Atlantic Avenue on Election Day Nov. 3. Only the voter can return his or her own ballot at the polling place.
Wildwood Crest voters who choose to vote in person at the regular polling place at the Crest Pier Recreation Center on Election Day Nov. 3, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., will be provided with a provisional paper ballot only. Accommodations will be made for registered voters with disabilities to use an accessible voting device.
Those who have not yet registered to vote must do so by Oct. 13 in order to be eligible to vote in the 2020 General Election Nov. 3. Visit Vote.NJ.Gov for online voter registration or to check your registration status.
For more information, contact the New Jersey Voter Information and Assistance Line at (877) NJ-VOTER (877-658-6837), the Cape May County Board of Elections at (609) 465-1050 or Wildwood Crest municipal clerk Patricia Feketics at (609) 729-8040.