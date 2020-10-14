You are the owner of this article.
Sciarra and Casey Call on Cape Freeholders to Support Public Question 2 Making Veterans Eligible for Property Tax Deductions

New Jersey Public Question 2, amending the New Jersey Constitution to allow Peacetime Veterans Eligible for a Property Tax Deduction, is on the ballot for the November 3rd election. Cape May County Freeholder candidates Brendan Sciarra and Liz Casey are urging the Freeholder Board to pass a resolution in support of Public Question 2:

“We strongly urge the Freeholder Board to support the passage of Public Question 2,” said Sciarra. “Cape May County has the distinct honor of having the highest percentage of veterans of any county in New Jersey. It is incumbent on all of us, especially our elected officials to provide every opportunity to help our veterans and their families receive the benefit of this tax deduction with the passage of this amendment.”

Public Question 2 would expand the state's $250 property tax deduction for wartime veterans to peacetime veterans. The ballot measure would also make surviving spouses of deceased peacetime veterans eligible for the tax deduction. As of 2020, the surviving spouses of deceased wartime veterans, but not peacetime veterans, are eligible for the tax deduction.

“Our veterans and service men and women deserve our sincere respect and utmost gratitude” said Casey. “It is our responsibility to see that our veterans appropriately receive the benefits they earned for serving our country. We strongly urge the Freeholder Board pass a resolution in support of Public Question 2 to help ensure this ballot measure passes.”

The ballot measure would expand the 100 percent property tax exemption for disabled wartime veterans with total and permanent service-related disabilities to disabled peacetime veterans with total and permanent service-related disabilities. The disabled veterans' surviving spouses would be eligible to receive the exemption. Both wartime and peacetime veterans would need to have received an honorable discharge or been released from active service under honorable circumstances to be eligible for either the deduction or exemption.

