COURT HOUSE - There were 37,460 ballots cast in the Nov. 2 general election, out of 74,494 registered voters, according to the Cape May County Clerk's election website. Turnout was 50.29%.
The following unofficial results are from Cape May County only.
"These combined results include tallies from Election Day voting machines, early voting and mail-in ballots. These results do not include provisional ballots or mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day, which may be received until Nov. 8," reads a note at the top of the results page on the election website.
Unofficial Results
Governor - One seat, four-year term
Jack Ciattarelli (R), 23,388
Philip Murphy (D), 13,438
Madelyn R. Hoffman (G), 82
Gregg Mele (L), 70
Joanne Kuniansky (S), 55
Write-in, 11
State Senate - One seat, two-year term
Michael Testa (R), 23,915
Yolanda E. Garcia Balicki (D), 11,426
Write-in, 1
General Assembly - Two seats, two-year terms
Erik Simonsen (R), 23,601
Antwan McClellan (R), 23,232
John P. Capizola Jr. (D), 11,260
Julia L. Hankerson (D), 11,069
Michael Gallo (L), 257
Jacob Selwood (L), 166
Write-in, 9
County Races
County Commissioner - One seat, three-year term
Leonard C. Desiderio (R), 25,692
Write-in, 170
Municipal Races
Cape May
Council member - One seat, one-year unexpired term
Lorraine M. Baldwin, 712
Write-in, 35
Dennis Township
Committee member - One seat, three-year term
Frank L. Germanio Jr. (R), 2,009
Write-in, 25
Middle Township
Committee member - One seat, three-year term
Theron (Ike) Gandy (R), 4,471
Quanette Vasser-McNeal (D), 2,345
Write-in, 1
North Wildwood
Mayor - One seat, four-year term
Patrick Rosenello (R), 1,122
Write-in, 11
Council-at-large member - One seat, two-year term
Salvatore Zampirri (R), 1,102
Write-in, 7
1st Ward Council member - One seat, three-year term
James Kane (R), 601
Maria G. Mattera (D), 205
2nd Ward Council member - One seat, three-year term
Joseph V. Rullo (R), 447
Write-in, 3
Ocean City
1st Ward Council member - One seat, 2.5-year unexpired term
Terrence Crowley Jr., 682
Donna Moore, 399
Donna Swan DeRocher, 155
Write-in, 2
Stone Harbor
Council member - Two seats, three-year terms
Bernadette (Bunny) Parzych (R), 285
Frank Dallahan (R), 266
Write-in, 18
Upper Township
Committee member - Two seats, three-year terms
John C. (Jay) Newman (R), 3,160
Kimberly R. Hayes (R), 2,969
Lenora Boninfante Kodytek (D), 1,655
Christina (Cricket) Denton (D), 1,648
Andrew Shawl (I), 849
Anthony Inserra (I), 779
Write-in, 6
Committee member - One seat, one-year unexpired term
Mark E. Pancoast (R), 2,905
Shawna Mulford (D), 1,775
John J. Griffin Jr. (I), 871
Write-in, 1
West Cape May
Borough Commissioner - Three seats, four-year terms
Peter C. Burke, 367
Carol E. Sabo, 356
Daniel Kurkowski, 333
John H. Francis III, 251
Wildwood Crest
Borough Commissioner - Three seats, four-year terms
Don Cabrera, 889
Joseph Franco Jr., 719
Joseph M. Schiff, 530
Joyce P. Gould, 527
David Thompson, 384
Darleen Devlin, 333
Woodbine
Council member - Two seats, three-year terms
Michael E. Benson (R), 278
Joseph E. Johnson III (R), 252
Ballot Questions
State Question 1 - Permits wagering through casinos and current or former horse racetracks on all college sport or athletic events
Yes, 12,574
No, 18,137
State Question 2 - Allows certain organizations that conduct games of chance to use the proceeds from those games to support the organization
Yes, 20,118
No, 10,431
School board results may be viewed here.