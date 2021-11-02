Politics Image

COURT HOUSE - There were 37,460 ballots cast in the Nov. 2 general election, out of 74,494 registered voters, according to the Cape May County Clerk's election website. Turnout was 50.29%.

The following unofficial results are from Cape May County only. 

"These combined results include tallies from Election Day voting machines, early voting and mail-in ballots. These results do not include provisional ballots or mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day, which may be received until Nov. 8," reads a note at the top of the results page on the election website.

Unofficial Results

Governor - One seat, four-year term

Jack Ciattarelli (R), 23,388

Philip Murphy (D), 13,438

Madelyn R. Hoffman (G), 82

Gregg Mele (L), 70

Joanne Kuniansky (S), 55

Write-in, 11

State Senate - One seat, two-year term

Michael Testa (R), 23,915

Yolanda E. Garcia Balicki (D), 11,426

Write-in, 1

General Assembly - Two seats, two-year terms

Erik Simonsen (R), 23,601

Antwan McClellan (R), 23,232

John P. Capizola Jr. (D), 11,260

Julia L. Hankerson (D), 11,069

Michael Gallo (L), 257

Jacob Selwood (L), 166

Write-in, 9

County Races

County Commissioner - One seat, three-year term

Leonard C. Desiderio (R), 25,692

Write-in, 170

Municipal Races

Cape May

Council member - One seat, one-year unexpired term

Lorraine M. Baldwin, 712

Write-in, 35

Dennis Township

Committee member - One seat, three-year term

Frank L. Germanio Jr. (R), 2,009

Write-in, 25

Middle Township

Committee member - One seat, three-year term

Theron (Ike) Gandy (R), 4,471

Quanette Vasser-McNeal (D), 2,345

Write-in, 1

North Wildwood

Mayor - One seat, four-year term

Patrick Rosenello (R), 1,122

Write-in, 11

Council-at-large member - One seat, two-year term

Salvatore Zampirri (R), 1,102

Write-in, 7

1st Ward Council member - One seat, three-year term

James Kane (R), 601

Maria G. Mattera (D), 205

2nd Ward Council member - One seat, three-year term

Joseph V. Rullo (R), 447

Write-in, 3

Ocean City 

1st Ward Council member - One seat, 2.5-year unexpired term

Terrence Crowley Jr., 682

Donna Moore, 399

Donna Swan DeRocher, 155

Write-in, 2

Stone Harbor

Council member - Two seats, three-year terms

Bernadette (Bunny) Parzych (R), 285

Frank Dallahan (R), 266

Write-in, 18

Upper Township

Committee member - Two seats, three-year terms

John C. (Jay) Newman (R), 3,160

Kimberly R. Hayes (R), 2,969

Lenora Boninfante Kodytek (D), 1,655

Christina (Cricket) Denton (D), 1,648

Andrew Shawl (I), 849

Anthony Inserra (I), 779

Write-in, 6

Committee member - One seat, one-year unexpired term

Mark E. Pancoast (R), 2,905

Shawna Mulford (D), 1,775

John J. Griffin Jr. (I), 871

Write-in, 1

West Cape May

Borough Commissioner - Three seats, four-year terms

Peter C. Burke, 367

Carol E. Sabo, 356

Daniel Kurkowski, 333

John H. Francis III, 251

Wildwood Crest

Borough Commissioner - Three seats, four-year terms

Don Cabrera, 889

Joseph Franco Jr., 719

Joseph M. Schiff, 530

Joyce P. Gould, 527

David Thompson, 384

Darleen Devlin, 333

Woodbine

Council member - Two seats, three-year terms

Michael E. Benson (R), 278

Joseph E. Johnson III (R), 252

Ballot Questions

State Question 1 - Permits wagering through casinos and current or former horse racetracks on all college sport or athletic events

Yes, 12,574

No, 18,137

State Question 2 - Allows certain organizations that conduct games of chance to use the proceeds from those games to support the organization

Yes, 20,118

No, 10,431

School board results may be viewed here. 

