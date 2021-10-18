Politics Image

COURT HOUSE – Those wanting to vote in the Nov. 2 general election have more options than ever this year, with three ways to cast their ballot. 

They can either vote by mail, take advantage of in-person early voting at one of three sites, or vote the traditional way at their polling place on Election Day. 

“Any voter who received a mail-in ballot should vote that ballot and return it as soon as possible before the close of the polls on Election Day,” stated Cape May County Clerk Rita Rothberg, via email. 

Completed mail-in ballots can be returned to the Cape May County Board of Elections10 Mechanic St., Court House, via postage-paid mail, dropbox or in person, according to the clerk’s election website.  

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m. Nov. 2 and received by the Board of Elections on or before Nov. 8.  

Ballots placed in one of the county’s 12 secure dropboxes  must be there by 8 p.m. Nov. 2. A list of locations, which was updated Sept. 28, 2021, is available on the state’s website, at https://bit.ly/3ADrG2X. 

Voters who want to return their mail-in ballots in person to the Board of Elections Office must do so by 8 p.m. Nov. 2.  

In-person early voting will take place Oct. 23-31, at any of these three sites: 

  • Court House Library – 30 Mechanic St., Court House 

  • Lower Township Library – 2600 Bayshore Rd., Villas 

  • Upper Township Library – 2050 Route 631, Petersburg 

Voters can cast their ballots on a voting machine between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. 

Voters are reminded to bring their sample ballots with them, as it will “greatly speed up the check-in process,” according to the clerk’s election website. 

Sample ballots will be in voters’ mailboxes on or before Oct. 22, Rothberg stated. 

“If election mail is delivered to an address for a voter no longer there, we ask that the mail piece be marked on the outside ‘refused, no longer at this address,’ she added. 

Want to vote the traditional way on Election Day? Voters can do that, too.  

Polls will remain open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 2. The voter’s polling place will be listed on their sample ballot, per Rothberg. 

In addition to the below races, there are also school board elections included on the ballot.  

Also, two state questions for constitutional amendments are on the ballot. One would permit wagering through casinos and current or former horse racetracks on all college sport or athletic events; the other would allow certain organizations that conduct games of chance to use the proceeds from those games to support the organization. 

Governor 

Five candidates seek the gubernatorial seat for four years. They are incumbent Democrat Philip Murphy, Republican Jack Ciattarelli, Socialist Workers Party Joanne Kuniansky, Green Party Madelyn R. Hoffman, and Libertarian Party Gregg Mele  

State Senate  

Seeking the First Legislative District Senate seat for two years are incumbent Republican Michael Testa and Democrat Yolanda E. Garcia Balicki.

General Assembly   

There are six candidates vying for two, two-year terms in the state General Assembly, including Democrats John P. Capizola Jr. and Julia L. Hankerson, incumbent Republicans Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan, and Libertarian Party Michael Gallo and Jacob Selwood. 

County Races 

County Commissionervote for one, three-year term 

Republican, Leonard C. Desiderio 

Municipal Races 

Cape May  

Council member, vote for one, one-year unexpired term 

Nonpartisan, Lorraine M. Baldwin 

Dennis Township  

Committee member, vote for one, three-year term 

Republican, Frank L. Germanio Jr. 

Middle Township  

Committee member, vote for one, three-year term 

Democrat, Quanette Vasser-McNeal 

Republican, Theron (Ike) Gandy 

North Wildwood 

Mayor, vote for one, four-year term 

Republican, Patrick Rosenello 

Council-at-large member, vote for one, two-year term 

Republican, Salvatore Zampirri 

1st Ward Council membervote for one, three-year term 

DemocratMaria G. Mattera 

Republican, James Kane 

2nd Ward Council member, vote for one, three-year term 

Republican, Joseph V. Rullo 

Ocean City 

1st Ward Council member, vote for one, 2.5-year unexpired term 

Nonpartisan, Donna Moore, Terrence Crowley Jr., Donna Swan DeRocher 

Stone Harbor 

Council member, vote for two, three-year terms 

Republican, Bernadette (Bunny) ParzychFrank Dallahan

Upper Township 

Committee member, vote for two, three-year terms 

Democrat, Christina (Cricket) Denton, Lenora Boninfante Kodytek 

Republican, John C. (Jay) Newman, Kimberly R. Hayes 

Independent, Anthony InserraAndrew Shawl 

Committee member, vote for one, one-year unexpired term 

Republican, Mark E. Pancoast 

Democrat, Shawna Mulford 

IndependentJohn J. Griffin Jr.  

West Cape May 

Borough Commissioner, vote for three, four-year terms 

Nonpartisan, John H. Francis III, Carol E. Sabo, Peter C. Burke, Daniel Kurkowski 

Wildwood Crest 

Borough Commissioner, vote for three, four-year terms 

Nonpartisan, Joyce P. Gould, Joseph M. Schiff, Darleen Devlin, David Thompson, Joseph Franco Jr., Don Cabrera 

Woodbine 

Council member, vote for two, three-year terms 

Republican, Michael E. Benson, Joseph E. Johnson III 

