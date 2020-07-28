Contending county government needs a major dose of common sense, Brendan Sciarra and Elizabeth “Liz” Casey are kicking off their campaign for Cape May County Freeholder. A visionary leader in business, Sciarra is a lifelong resident of Cape May County whose roots run deep. A third-generation Caper, he is a self-made small businessman. Friends describe his work ethic as “unparalleled.” Casey, a graduate of Drew University and The Dickinson School of Law, is a former Senior Counsel to the New Jersey Casino Control Commission. In addition, Casey served as alternate State Ethics Liaison Officer for the Commission. Her love of the Jersey Shore brought her to Cape May County over 25 years ago. She is a successful small business owner and an active member of numerous civic and charitable organizations.
“As a lifelong resident of Cape May County and small business owner, I have seen firsthand how a well-connected few have used the Freeholder Board to benefit friends and family to the detriment of county taxpayers,” said Sciarra. “The Board needs a major dose of common sense. Expect to hear a lot from Liz and me during this campaign about a new way forward. We want to turn the page on the past and usher in the future.”
As Freeholders, Sciarra and Casey’s top priorities will be to find ways to combat the scourge that is the opioid crisis and end homelessness, improving the overall quality-of-life by taking immediate steps towards sustainability and diversifying the county’s seasonal economy. They will also work to modernize our transportation infrastructure, prioritizing bridge and road repairs as well as support our veterans and first responders. Sciarra and Casey are determined to fix the past by leading the future with a new Board mandate to treat county employees fairly by eliminating favoritism. They hope to raise the ethical standards of the Board and put an end to the never-ending lawsuits that limit the effectiveness of the Board and send our tax dollars down the drain.
“Being a public servant is an honor, we entrust our elected officials to make decisions based on merit and fairness,” said Casey. “Sadly, the Freeholder Board continues to be plagued by a lack of imagination, favoritism, and constant dysfunction. Business as usual has led to a complacent, less efficient, and less transparent county government with no real forms of checks and balances. We must add new voices to the Freeholder Board to provide common sense solutions.”
As the owner-operator of three landmark businesses, including Wildwood’s only brewery, Sciarra has been credited with fostering the revitalization of Wildwood. He and his wife Robin reside in Wildwood Crest with their three young children Michael, Kai, and Brendan. Casey is the sole proprietor of Liz Casey Law, with an office in Ocean City. A lifelong swimmer and occasional surfer, Liz and her husband Dr. Jerry Horowitz reside in Upper Township. They are the proud parents of college students, Samantha and Peter.
