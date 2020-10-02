Divisive Politics

Politics is much more hostile and divisive than it’s been in my lifetime. The offensive ads we see on TV, in the newspapers, and in our mailboxes are insulting to voters and taints the election process. I’m saddened that attacking, distorting the facts, and hurling untruths has become the new normal for so many candidates. And it makes me especially angry when I see it in local campaigns.
My opponent says that I raised taxes for five years as the Mayor of West Cape May. Since I only served the Borough for 4 years, my opponent is simply not telling the truth. Not telling the truth.
My opponent is also distorting the facts. When taxes increased, the bipartisan Commissioners were listening to the residents calling for borough improvements and better services. I honored and respected the wishes of my constituents and I’m proud of the accomplishments.
If elected to Middle Township Committee, I will take the same approach in making my decisions. I will listen to the residents of Middle Township and do my absolute best in honoring and respecting your wishes.
In asking for your support, I will also reject the negative and divisive campaigning that has become all too routine in politics. There is no place for untruths and distortions in the neighborly community of Middle Township.
Bob Jackson
Ordered and paid for by Bob Jackson for Township Committee, 2700 Pacific Ave Wildwood, NJ 08260.