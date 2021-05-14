SEAVILLE - Cricket Denton, a lifelong resident of Seaville and ardent community leader, is officially announcing her candidacy for Upper Township Committee.
According to a release, Denton is no stranger to public service, having been raised by Cherie Denton, an Upper Township school teacher and single mother. She was taught the importance of philanthropy at an early age.
At 2 years old, she was participating in fundraisers by the Country Shore Women’s Club, raising money for local scholarships and community charities. She has continued this trend, still an active member of the Country Shore Women’s Club, but also expanding her outreach in Upper Township, as well as the surrounding counties.
In the wake of Superstorm Sandy, Denton acted as a host site coordinator for A Future with Hope and the volunteer coordinator for Cape May County’s Long-term Recovery Group, connecting those in need with volunteers who would help restore their homes.
In the aftermath of Sandy, Denton helped to facilitate over 16,000 volunteer hours in an effort to restore a sense of normalcy to those who had lost so much. As a result of her work with Sandy relief and recovery, she was awarded the honor of Citizen of the Year from the Upper Township Noon Rotary Club, and she was also introduced to Prince Harry by Gov. Chris Christie, as one of “New Jersey’s heroes.”
Denton's most recent endeavor was leading a group dubbed the vaccine angels to ensure that the most vulnerable people in the community were able to get appointments for the Covid vaccine. At this point, Denton has helped secure over 1,000 vaccine appointments for those in need.
After attaining a bachelor’s fegree in Communication, Denton went on to earn two master’s degrees, including a master's in Divinity, from Drew University, and currently serves as the associate pastor of Seaville United Methodist Church.
She also serves as the director of The Splash Pad, an eco-retreat center, which helps people connect their faith to environmental sustainability.
When not serving the public in some capacity, Denton enjoys singing and directing children’s musicals. She studied music at Westminster Choir College and has performed with the Greater Trenton Symphony Orchestra, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, and the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, among others.
Denton's most memorable performance was singing with Garth Brooks and many others at Sunoco’s Fourth of July Celebration, in Philadelphia, but she can also be found singing locally, as a soloist at the Ocean City Tabernacle, the Ocean City Library, and Township Hall, as a member of the UpTown Singers.
Denton lives with her partner, Eric, and two beautiful daughters, Charlie Mae (9) and Brighton (6).