Thank you, Wildwood Crest's voters and citizens, for electing and supporting me as borough commissioner.
I believe in a common-sense approach and being fair to everyone at all times when making decisions that affect the community and doing what is best for our town.
After researching, I decided to move our emergency dispatch to county dispatch. The result is enhanced dispatch and 911 services, as well as saving over $332,000 in the last three years to date.
I am currently working with the state to facilitate dredging in Sunset Lake and the back-bay area. I am continuing the work as we prepare to reopen the old library, as a senior and social center, which will include the Wildwood Crest Historical Society and programs for our senior citizens and children alike, including Art and Cultural programs, shows, exhibits and educational programs.
I am looking forward to working with the business community on a shared vision of a new and improved business district.
I have had approximately 100 slips situated on Wildwood Crest property at Schooner Island Marina, not previously counted, added to the tax rolls. Morale at both the police department and rescue squad has been greatly improved, which was part of my original election campaign.
The state has recently released the Army Corps study results to help alleviate flooding from the back bay. We will be very active and vocal about the need for financial help for taxpayers and bayfront property owners. The new bulkhead ordinance allows for ample time for those needing to raise their bulkheads, while the borough will be repairing and raising our own.
I continue to serve the residents of Wildwood Crest as a 35-year volunteer firefighter. I have enjoyed serving as commissioner of Public Safety, and ask for your continued support and vote Nov. 2.
Thank you,
David Thompson
Ordered and paid for by the Committee to Elect Darleen and David - Kathleen Thompson Treasurer, 8002 Pacific Ave., Wildwood Crest, 08260.